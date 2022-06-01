ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

What PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Reportedly Told Golfers About LIV

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With Dustin Johnson set to join the new LIV Golf Series Invitational, the PGA Tour has drawn a line in the sand and basically made it clear that they are supposed to be the only game in town. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has expressed as much. Per ESPN,...

thespun.com

Related
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Popculture

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren: What to Remember

Tiger Woods is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes to ever live. He has been a member of the PGA tour for over 25 years and has won the PGA Tournament four times. Additionally, Woods has won the Masters Tournament five times and is an inductee of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Still, it is his rollercoaster relationship with ex-wife Elin Nordegren that has captivated so many people.
NFL
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Memorial Tournament

Billy Horschel carried a five-shot advantage over Aaron Wise and Cameron Smith heading into the final round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday at Muirfield Village. But while that sounded like it meant things were essentially over, perhaps you hadn’t been paying attention to recent history in which no lead has appeared entirely safe and a large comeback has never been out of the question.
GOLF
Golf.com

Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo disagree — over a key piece of course management

Nick Faldo says you should. (And he says he was told to do so by Ben Hogan.) Jack Nicklaus says you shouldn’t. Whom to trust over whether or not you should aim your ball at trouble? Good question. Faldo’s a six-time major champ; Nicklaus an 18-timer (and Hogan won nine). Ultimately, the decision likely comes down to some combination of personal preference, risk management and situation. But the back-and-forth between Faldo and Nicklaus, during CBS’ broadcast of Saturday’s third round of the Memorial, may persuade.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Resigns: Fans React

A longtime PGA Tour golfer is resigning to join LIV Golf. Kevin Na took to Twitter with the stunning announcement. "For 19 years, I've played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it," he said. "I appreciate the platform the Tour has provided me to play the game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it. Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options. I would like the freedome to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus sued by Nicklaus Companies

18-time major winning legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by Nicklaus Companies for breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty. As reported by Sports Illustrated, a complaint was filed by Nicklaus Companies to the Supreme Court against the Golden Bear on May 13. According to the complaint,...
ECONOMY
The Spun

Greg Norman Speaks Out On Jack Nicklaus: Golf World Reacts

Jack Nicklaus recently made headlines when he claimed he turned down a roughly $100 million offer to head up the new LIV Golf Tour. Greg Norman, who's leading the new Saudi-backed tour, recently spoke out against Nicklaus. While Nicklaus and Norman were once close, that is not the case anymore.
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy's Comment About Nick Faldo Going Viral

Rory McIlroy absolutely destroyed Nick Faldo during Saturday's broadcast of the Memorial Tournament. During play, Colt Knost asked McIlroy to say something insulting about Nick Faldo. McIlroy's response was superb. Knost: "Say something really insulting about Nick [Faldo]." McIlroy: "I don’t have to, everyone else does.”. Well played, Rory.
GOLF
GolfWRX

‘You won’t be missed’ – Pro rips Kevin Na over PGA Tour resignation

The ongoing feud between Kevin Na and Grayson Murray continues. Back in January Murray replied to a tweet from Golf Channel’s Chantel McCabe. In the tweet, McCabe wrote: “Kevin Na walking in putts does not get old.” Murray replied to the tweet, commenting on Na’s slow play: “Kevin Na taking 3 minutes to putt them does get old.” Na retorted: “U missing the cut is getting old!”
GOLF
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy, while warming up, throws seven-word jab at Nick Faldo

Colt Knost teed up Rory McIlroy, and McIlroy did not miss. Television golf analysts, as you well know, ply their trade by talking about the play and the players in front of them and you. But rare is when the sides flip — players dissecting analysts publicly — and ears can turn up when they do. Think of it this way: A one-way conversation suddenly becomes two, and the player who may have zinged in the past can now zing back.
GOLF
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

"Am I an idiot? Yes" Memorial leader Billy Horschel on his caddie

Players and their caddies have interesting relationships. Just ask 54-hole Memorial leader Billy Horschel. Horschel, 35, carded a superb bogey-free 65 on Saturday at Muirfield Village to forge a five-shot lead at Jack's place. He went 44 straight holes without a bogey as he climbed from joint fourth on the...
GOLF
The Spun

Tennis World Reacts To Serena Williams, Wimbledon News

As of now, Serena Williams is not expected to compete at Wimbledon this June. On Friday, the women's singles entry list for the Grand Slam tournament at the All England Club was released. Williams was not on the list. In 2021, Williams suffered a leg injury against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in...
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

PGA Tour veteran leaves for rival LIV Golf series

Kevin Na, the No. 33-ranked golfer in the world, became the first player to openly resign from the PGA Tour amid growing controversy between the Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league. The 38-year-old Na released a statement Saturday on Twitter that explained his reasons for leaving the Tour, including...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm hits full-on SHANK at Memorial Tournament, jokes with Justin Thomas

World No.2 Jon Rahm hit a shot that every single golfer on the planet has nightmares about during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Rahm was 1-under-par in the middle of the 2nd fairway on his 11th hole of the day and he hit a clean, full-on shank that shot out at a right angle.
GOLF
The Spun

Star Golfer Announces She's Dealing With Spinal Tumor Amid U.S. Open

Following this Friday's round at the U.S. Women's Open, Danielle Kang addressed the rumors regarding her health. Kang revealed that she is currently dealing with a tumor on her spine. She doesn't know yet if the tumor is benign. "I'm actually doing everything I can," Kang told reporters. "I don't...
GOLF
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
