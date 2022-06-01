ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews Battle Pair Of Two-Alarm Residential Fires In Capital District In 36 Hours

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago

Fire crews battled two separate residential fires in the Capital District in a span of 36 hours.

The two-alarm fires broke out in Schenectady, according to the city’s fire department.

Crews were called to a home near Second Avenue and Sunset Street early Wednesday morning, June 1, with reports of a house on fire.

Firefighters had it under control within an hour, officials said.

Nobody inside the home was injured, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Ellis Hospital for treatment and released, according to fire officials.

That fire came just a day and a half after crews responded to another one at a home on Marshall Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Photos posted by the Schenectady Fire Department showed the entire house engulfed in flames under a huge plume of black smoke.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the blaze and was taken to Ellis Hospital for treatment, according to fire officials.

A resident who was inside when flames broke out was able to escape the building and was evaluated by medics.

Firefighters have not said what sparked either fire.

