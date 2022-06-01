ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hot Summer Months Rapidly Approaching

By George Gale
 5 days ago

(Warm Temperatures will turn hot before you know it)....Predictions are temperatures may be hotter than usual this year. It is recommended that residents be prepared. The Local Health Department and law enforcement agencies will be...

Be Aware of the Dangers of Heatstroke

Local agencies are warning parents and caregivers about the dangers of heatstroke. The Imperial County Public Health Department's Emergency Medical Services Agency along with the California Highway Patrol and El Centro Fire Department are working together to reduce the number of deaths by reminding parents and caregivers about the dangers of heatstroke and leaving children in hot cars. According to El Centro Fire Interim Chief Cedric Cesena, " As outside temperatures rise, the risks of children dying from being left alone inside a hot vehicle also rises". The local agencies remind you to never leave a child in a vehicle unattended even if the engine is running and the air conditioner is on. Make it a habit to look in the back seat every time you exit the car and always lock the car and put the key out of reach. Children's body temperatures can rise up to five times faster than that of an adult. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, heatstroke is just behind car crashes as the killer of children.
EL CENTRO, CA
Double Dip Ends in Arrest

A man was arrested after being implicated in two separate crimes. At about 1:50 p.m. Saturday, El Centro police received a report of a robbery at a bus stop. A suspect walked up to a man, punched him in the face and took the man's cellphone and 2 backpacks. The suspect was said to be armed with two knives and was last seen walking away on Main Street. The suspect was also carrying a gas can. The victim was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment for injuries sustained in the robbery. About an hour and a half later, police responded to a local store after receiving a report of a man causing a disturbance and breaking items inside the business. Police were able to detain the suspect and the victim from the earlier robbery was able to identify him as the man who robbed him. The suspect was booked at Imperial County Jail on charges of Armed Robbery and Burglary.
EL CENTRO, CA
El Centro Shooting

One person is dead and another wounded following a late Saturday night shooting. El Centro police responded to the 400 block of Heil Avenue shortly before midnight Saturday after receiving reports of gun shots. On arrival, officers found a male juvenile, said to be in his late teens, in the street with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center where he later succumbed to his wounds. Officers then learned that a second victim, an adult man, had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The man was said to have been shot in the 400 block of Heil. The man was flown to an out of Valley trauma center for treatment. Witnesses told investigating officers that the two victims had been involved in an altercation at a house party and that the fight spilled out into the street where the shooting occurred.
EL CENTRO, CA
1 Dead, 4 Injured on I-8 near Jacumba

One person died and three others were injured when a van crashed on Interstate 8 near Jacumba Hot Springs Friday morning. The acccident occurred shortly before 10:00 a.m. when a van went out of control, ran off the roadway, struck a boulder and overturned. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three other individuals were transported to San Diego area hospitals with major injuries.
JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man With a Gun

El Centro Police responded to the north alley of the 400 block of Olive Avenue Friday morning at about 7:45 following reports of a man with a rifle. On arrival, officers found a man with a rifle in a car in the alley. The man complied when he was ordered to drop the rifle. Upon further investigation it was determined that the gun was a pellet rifle. The man told officers that he wanted to sight in the rifle. The man, and a woman who was also in the car were informed about the proper handling and transportation procedures of firearms, including air rifles and replica firearms. Both the man and the woman were released. The pellet gun was relinquished to officers. No charges were filed.
EL CENTRO, CA
Graduations Continue

More graduations are scheduled this week. On Wednesday the ICOE Valley Academy and Imperial Pathways Charter School will graduate with ceremonies at the Jimmie Cannon Theater on the Campus of Southwest High School. Also Wednesday, Desert Valley High School will hold graduation exercises at Warne Field. On Thursday, Brawley Union High School will hold commencement ceremonies at Warne Field and Holtville High School will graduate seniors on the football field. Friday, June 10, Calexico High School will hold ceremonies at Ward Field at 6:30 and Aurora High School ceremonies at 7:00 p.m. at Rodney Auditorium. Imperial High School seniors will graduate with ceremonies on the high school football field at 7:30 p.m. while Imperial Holbrook High School will be on the same field with exercises at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Imperial Valley College Commencement will be held in two sessions. The first at 9:00 a.m. and the second at 1:00 p.m. with bth ceremonies on campus.
IMPERIAL, CA
EPA Fines IID

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized the Imperial Irrigation District. The EPA has announced a settlement with the IID for violations of the Clean Water Act related to polluting wetlands around the Salton Sea. Under the settlement, Imperial Irrigation District will pay a $299,857 penalty and provide mitigation to offset the harm to the environment. In November of 2020, inspectors from the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers inspected IID's construction of drain banks in the Salton Sea area and found that activities had resulted in the discharge of sediment to about 1 acre of wetlands. The discharge also impacted approximately 20 acres of wetlands by severing a connection with Morton Bay, which drains in the Salton Sea. In addition to paying the nearly 300-thousand-dollar penalty, the IID will develop a plan for removal of the sediment and restoration of the water connection to Morton Bay. According to the EPA, if the IID is not able to restore the impacted site, they would need to establish 63 acres of wetlands at an alternate location.
IMPERIAL, CA

