One man charged with murder, search goes on for another wanted after shooting, cops say

Nearly a month after a South Carolina man was found dead behind the wheel of a car , a man has been arrested in his killing.

But the search for another man wanted on a murder charge from the same shooting is ongoing, the Aiken Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Javon Croft was taken into custody and charged with murder for his role in the death of Charles Bradley, according to the release.

The 24-year-old Aiken resident was also charged with kidnapping, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and armed robbery, jail records show.

No bond was set for Croft, who remains behind bars at the Aiken County Detention Center, according to jail records.

Officers are still searching for Freddie Lee Simpkins in connection to Bradley’s death. The 33-year-old North Augusta resident is wanted for murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and several drug charges, the department of public safety said.

The charges stem from May 3, when Bradley’s body was discovered in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Versa, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables . The 49-year-old Aiken resident died at the scene after being shot at least once, Ables said.

At about 11:05 p.m., department of public safety officers were responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Hampton Avenue and Laurens Street, Ables said. About a mile away, at the intersection of Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street , officers discovered the stopped Nissan, according to Ables.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire.

It was one of three shootings reported in the area that night, according to the department of public safety. No deaths or injuries were reported in the other shootings, but officers said property was damaged by gunfire at homes within 3 miles of the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call the department of public safety at 803-642-7620, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip .