Andover is planning its next 10 years and wants to hear the community’s thoughts

The city of Andover is getting ready to plan its next 10 years and would like the community to weigh in.

The planning process ahead of the 10-year plan allows Andover residents to discuss ideas for new development and services. Opportunities for new development could include new parks and more shopping choices and restaurant and dining options.

“Community members will play an integral role in defining the characteristics that make our city unique,” said Assistant Director of Community Developtment Justin Constantino.

Andover suffered an EF-3 tornado in early May, causing significant damage toneighborhoods and businesses. Despite the need to rebuild in the community, Constantino said that recovering from the tornado will not be the main focus the plan.

Andover’s current 10 year plan started in 2014 and is set to expire in 2023; the new one is set to begin in 2024.

For the current plan, community members emphasized the development of a lifestyle corridor along U.S. 54 that would create more options for housing, shopping and dining.

The lifestyle corridor component has been effective. Educational opportunities have expanded in the area with the construction of the Redler Institute of Culinary Arts . A lifestyle component that is in the process of being built along the highway is a four-story senior living center along Cloud Avenue.

Community members can participate in the new planning process through interviews, community surveys, youth and business development meetings, virtual open houses, city council meetings and pop-up events. Pop-up events will be hosted through Olsson Studio at local events in the Andover community.

The Olsson Studio is a planning and design studio based out of Kansas City.

Andover residents will receive a mailing that will guide them through the planning process. For more information about the comprehensive plan, visit activateandover.com.