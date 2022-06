A Jefferson City teen is sentenced to life in prison for a deadly shooting in 2018. Jahuan Whirley, 19, was found guilty of eight charges, including second-degree murder and first-degree assault, in March. The jury recommended a sentence of life in prison. On Friday, a Cole County judge sentenced Whirley to life in prison on the murder and assault charges, plus 15 years in prison for each of the six other charges he faced in the case, including armed criminal action and attempted robbery.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO