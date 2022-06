Another pretrial conference was set for September for double-murder suspect Anthony Gaines, where it is likely a trial date will be set. Gaines appeared in the Christian Circuit Courtroom of Judge Andrew Self Wednesday alongside defense attorney Brandi Jones, who informed the court she is working her way through a large amount of evidence in the case and thinks its still too early to set a trial date—Judge Self agreed and set a pretrial hearing for September 21.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO