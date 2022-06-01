ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Hope for Will Smith and Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

 5 days ago
Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking out about Oscars night in a new episode of “Red Table Talk” about alopecia.

Her husband Will Smith shocked the Oscars audience when he slapped Chris Rock over a joke about Pinkett Smith’s hair. Jada suffers from alopecia, reportedly unbeknownst to Chris at the time.

She told her audience on Wednesday, “This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

Jada went on to discuss Will and Chris, saying, “Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

Smith faced major fallout after the incident. He publicly apologized to Rock and resigned from the Academy, but was still banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

During the “Red Table Talk” episode, Jada shed light on alopecia, which according to WebMD is “an autoimmune disorder that causes your hair to come out.”

While sitting at the table with her daughter Willow and mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada shared that there is “so much shame around having alopecia and when you go bald and don’t have a choice… I think the part that makes it most difficult for me is that it comes and goes. So you are going through a spout of something and you gotta shave your head ‘cause it’s falling out.”

The actress explained it gives her “anxiety,” leaving her wondering, “What is my hair going to look like today?”

“People don’t understand what alopecia is, and they don’t understand the effects of it,” Jada said.

