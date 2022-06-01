ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Fort Dodge High School Teacher and Coach Challenges Students to Take On Dam to Des Moines Half Marathon

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Alpha Media- Brooke Bickford) In 2009 Blake Utley was given a book that inspired him to start a class. at the Fort Dodge Senior High School that pushes students out of...

KIMT

North Iowa teacher receives worldwide honor

FORT SCOTT, Kansas – A North Iowa educator has received a prestigious global honor. Suzy Turner of Nashua-Plainfield Community Middle and High School has been named a fellow by the Lowell Milken Center (LMC) for Unsung Heroes. The international education non-profit selects only 11 fellows each year from around the world and honorees are chosen exclusively by LMC without any applications.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

KIMT announces Country Thunder Iowa Platinum Giveaway winner

MASON CITY, Iowa – Jeff Carter from Lake Mills is the winner of the Country Thunder Iowa Platinum Giveaway. Carter and his girlfriend April Clark will experience three days of camping and country music at Country Thunder Iowa in Forest City, courtesy of KIMT-TV. Thousands of fans and KIMT viewers entered the contest and their enthusiasm is appreciated.
weareiowa.com

Here's how much rain fell in central Iowa on Sunday afternoon and evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong to severe storms formed over central Iowa on Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing some very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail to the region. Brief funnel clouds were even reported in parts of Dallas and Boone Counties as the storms pushed through. While the...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014

An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […] The post Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Historical Society Mobile Museum To Visit Our Area This Summer

Northwest Iowa — The State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum hit the road this month, packed with 56 artifacts and a video that explores 13,000 years of Iowa history. And the mobile museum will be in our area later this summer. Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, the...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Former Iowa cop pens crime novel about warring motorcycle gangs

Webster City, Iowa — A crime novelist and former law enforcement officer from north-central Iowa is releasing his second book. Phil Queen is a retired Webster City policeman who’s now a criminal justice instructor at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. Queen’s newest work, “Forever Two Wheels,”...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

Iowa Supreme Court rules in truck franchise case involving Clear Lake, Sioux City

CLEAR LAKE — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled in a franchise dispute involving a new truck dealership in Clear Lake. Peterbilt got approval from the Iowa D-O-T to open a dealership in Clear Lake. Owners of the Sioux City Truck Sales Peterbilt dealership sued — saying the 23 counties surrounding Clear Lake were in its 71 county “community” under state franchise law, and the new dealership should not be allowed to open.
SIOUX CITY, IA
bigrapidsnews.com

Alker shoots 64, tied for PGA Champions Tour lead in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Steven Alker topped yet another PGA Tour Champions leaderboard Saturday, shooting an 8-under 64 for a share of the second-round lead in the Principal Charity Classic. Coming off a victory last week in Michigan in the major Senior PGA Championship, Alker played the four...
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo Announces Delay in Opening

The new Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo was supposed to open one week from today but the owners of the park now say they'll have to delay the original June 10 opening. Let's start with the great news. Today is the opening day for Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo. The largest waterpark in Iowa, Gary Bertch and his family opened Lost Island in 2001. It recently was voted the 2nd best waterpark in America in a contest conducted by USA Today.
WATERLOO, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella, Monroe Residents Killed in Jasper County Wrong-Way Crash

Two area residents were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 163 Thursday in Jasper County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Lincoln MKX operated by 79 year old Dorothy Findlow of Monroe was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes between Monroe and Prairie City near mile marker 22, colliding with a Chevy Trailblazer operated by 46 year old Delia Vance of Pella. Both individuals died due to their injuries; Vance was pronounced dead on-scene, while Findlow was transported by MercyOne Air to Des Moines, where she later died. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the cause of the incident, and was assisted by several agencies in Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
WDIO-TV

2 people and shooter die in shooting outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Two people and a shooter died in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa. The Story County Sheriff's Office says two people and a male shooter died in the Thursday night shooting outside the Cornerstone Church. The church is on the outskirts of Ames, near...
AMES, IA
3 News Now

County auditors: Hundreds of Iowa voters missed new deadline for absentee voting

Election officials in some of Iowa’s largest counties are reporting that hundreds of voters missed the deadline to request absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary. In four of Iowa’s largest counties — Polk, Linn, Scott and Black Hawk — a total of 461 voters’ requests for absentee ballots were denied that would have arrived on time before last year’s new law, county auditors said.
IOWA STATE

