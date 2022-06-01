ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi Sun Herald

It’s finally here! Giant Italian 20-story Ferris wheel arrives at Margaritaville Biloxi

By Mary Perez
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AsGzX_0fx7toW000

The first pieces of a giant Ferris wheel arrived on the Coast today and crews began unloading what will become a new family attraction — Paradise Pier Fun Park at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi.

The 20-story Observation Wheel and other amusement rides were built in Italy and packed in shipping containers for the trip to the Coast, said Tessy Lambert, chief marketing officer for Lodging & Leisure Investments that operates Margaritaville.

An opening date hasn’t been set yet, but the Margaritaville Biloxi website says, “Awesome is coming in 2022.”

“This investment from the Biloxi Lodging Group, which it is making amid the pandemic, shows a commitment to growth and investment,” said Michael Coleman, Zamperia’s sales manager for Zamperia North America.

The company said some of the rides they built for Margaritaville will have a custom theme.

Among the rides are a Midi Family Swinger, Discovery Revolution, Galleon and a Speedway. One of the most anticipated rides is the AEROBAR , which has a bar at its center. It rises into the sky while people sip a drink and admire the views of the Gulf of Mexico and the barrier islands.

Locals and visitors will be able to watch while driving Beach Boulevard as the rides are assembled and Paradise Pier takes shape. Spectators must stay away from the platform on which the park will be built with two cranes.

When the park opens, it will be the largest family entertainment attraction in South Mississippi and will have direct access to Escape arcade and indoor amusement park and the restaurants and hotel at Margaritaville Biloxi.

The platform on which the new amusement park is being constructed raises the park above the storm surge and provides parking underneath.

The rides can be taken down and moved to a huge storage facility on the Coast if a hurricane is forecast for South Mississippi, Lambert said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLJpL_0fx7toW000
Workers help unload materials for the new amusement park rides at Paradise Pier Fun Park at Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HT3u2_0fx7toW000
A piece of a new amusement park ride is lifted out of a truck during the assembly of the rides at Paradise Pier Fun Park at Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bmtes_0fx7toW000
Assembly of the rides at Paradise Pier Fun Park at Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi begins on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com

