RUMSON -- "12 minutes for one more week". When junior midfielder Cole Cashion scored an incredibly clutch goal to tie the score just as the third-quarter buzzer sounded, Rumson-Fair Haven had put itself in position to win the final 12 minutes and secure a state championship. What followed was the Bulldogs putting together a near-flawless fourth quarter at the most critical moment of their lacrosse lives.

RUMSON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO