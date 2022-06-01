Police looking for suspects who set playground on fire
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Laredo Police Department is looking for information on the suspects who set a children's playground on fire.
The playground is located along Zacate Creek, near Bruni Street, according to a post by Laredo PD.
The playground was vandalized and set on fire at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Those with information are asked to contact the Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS(8477), or by using the Laredo PD app.
