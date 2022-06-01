ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho man drowns in kayaking accident on Salmon River

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man drowned in a kayaking accident on the Salmon River on Monday.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said James Grossman, 56, of Sun Valley, was killed in the accident in the Fall Creek tributary area of the Salmon River. The International Emergency Response Coordination Center alerted the Idaho County Sheriff's Department of the accident after it detected an emergency signal from a personal GPS satellite device.

Fall Creek is a tributary to the Salmon River within the Frank Church — River of No Return Wilderness Area. The region isn't accessible by road, so authorities contacted Two Bear Air Rescue, a search and rescue agency based near Whitefish, Montana. The agency used a helicopter to recover Grossman's remains.

