What's New On Apple TV+ for June 2022: 'Physical' Season 2, 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' and More

Dominic Sherwood and Jacky Lai are putting a modern twist in their update of Arnold Schwarzenegger's '90s action drama, Eraser. In Eraser: Reboot, out Tuesday, Sherwood plays U.S. Marshal Mason Pollard, a specialist in engineering the fake deaths of high-risk witnesses -- aka "erasing" people -- that need to leave no trace of their existence. With the technological advancements of the last 25 years, the game has upgraded and it’s just another day at the office when he’s assigned to Rina Kimura (Lai), a crime boss’ wife who’s decided to turn state’s evidence. As the two flee to Cape Town with a team of merciless assassins on their trail, Pollard discovers he’s been set up. Double-crossed and fueled by adrenaline, he needs to be at the top of his game or he’ll be the one who’s erased -- permanently.

