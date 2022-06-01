ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willits, CA

2 injured in crash of small plane in Northern California

By AP News
 4 days ago

WILLITS, Calif. (AP) — A pilot and passenger were injured when a small plane crashed and burned near a private landing strip in Northern California, authorities said. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Monday near Willits, the...

actionnewsnow.com

2 killed in plane crash at Oroville airport identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two men who died in the plane crash at the Oroville Municipal Airport on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says 75-year-old Ronald McHale of Oroville and 66-year-old Kurt Dunning of Chico died in the crash. The Oroville...
OROVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

One dead in crash located in Sonoma County

(BCN) — One person died in a solo car crash east of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the crash on Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Road and found that a Ford Focus had gone off the roadway and struck a […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Penngrove Man Dies Falling Down Cliff in Oregon

A Sonoma County man is dead after falling off a cliff in southwest Oregon. On Sunday, 56-year-old Nam Ing of Penngrove was hiking with friends at Natural Bridges Viewpoint when he slipped off the trail and fell down a 300-foot cliff. Emergency personnel responded and managed to lower a medic via a rope system to get to Ing only to confirm he was dead. The Curry County Sheriff’s office reminded everyone that “even though the area of Natural Bridges is so beautiful to visit, it is also very dangerous.”
PENNGROVE, CA
KRON4 News

Sears Fire stopped in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) – 4:39 a.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit stopped forward progress on the brush fire yesterday. The cause is still under investigation. 12:05 p.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is reporting via tweet the fire is now 15 acres, but is 20% contained 11:26 a.m. – The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Natural Bridges Death, June 1

A 56-year old California man fell to his death at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint in Curry Co. Sunday, May 29. According to a report from the Curry Co. Sheriff’s Office, Nam Ing, Penngrove, CA, was hiking with friends when he slipped on the trail and fell approximately 300-feet to the rocks below. Curry Co. Search & Rescue assisted in the recovery of the body.
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, 8 other California counties move to CDC’s ‘high’ COVID level. Is it mask time again?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday placed more than a dozen California counties into the “high” community level for COVID-19 danger. Thirteen California counties were placed in the high level: Del Norte, El Dorado, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Placer, San Benito, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Man Killed and Eureka Woman Injured When Vehicle Goes off Hwy 299 and Submerges in Trinity River

The driver of a Ford Crown Victoria was traveling eastbound on SR-299, east of Rose Road, within Trinity County, proceeding straight at approximately 55 mph. For an unknown reason, the driver [a 61-year-old Eureka man] made an unsafe turning movement to the right, causing the Ford to leave the roadway onto the south shoulder and down a steep embankment. As the vehicle continued in a southeasterly direction down the steep embankment, it overturned onto it’s roof on the steep rock embankment, and came to rest submerged in the Trinity River. The passenger [a 39-year-old-Eureka woman] was able to extricate herself and attempted to assist the driver but was unable to. The passenger was able to swim to shore, and passing Kayakers and Rafters were able to pull the driver to the shore where he was later pronounced deceased by arriving medical personnel. The passenger suffered minor to moderate injuries and was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision. She was transported by ambulance to Trinity General Hospital for treatment and later released. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Drugs and/or Alcohol have not been ruled out as a possible contributing factor to the cause of this collision.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Suspect in Eureka Standoff Identified

This is a press release from the Eureka Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The suspect from the May 29, 2022 incident on Cousins Street has been identified as 31-year-old Matthew Esparza...
KRON4 News

Ghost guns, 3 pounds of meth recovered by deputies near Rohnert Park

(KRON) — A “ghost gun” and a high capacity magazine containing 22 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered from a car in an unincorporated area of Santa Rosa just outside of Rohnert Park on Monday. The car was stopped by officers from the California Highway Patrol and the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. The […]
actionnewsnow.com

Caught on Camera: Mountain lion in Cottonwood kills 4 sheep

COTTONWOOD, Calif.- A Cottonwood woman is devastated after a mountain lion slaughtered four of her livestock. The owner tells Action News Now that her sheep means everything to her, and she is worried because the mountain lion is still on the loose. The video owner shared shows the mountain lion...
actionnewsnow.com

Redding kidnapping suspect turns herself in

REDDING, Calif. - The suspect wanted in the kidnapping in Redding turned herself in on Tuesday night, the police department said. Police say 30-year-old Antonia Clayborne arrived at the Shasta County Jail at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. An arrest warrant was issued for her connection in the kidnapping and child...
KRON4 News

Petaluma woman dies after being run over by her own car

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A woman in Petaluma who was run over by her own car has succumbed to her injuries, a spokesperson for the Petaluma Police Department announced on Monday. The 72-year-old woman was attempting to stop the roll of her vehicle, which had somehow rolled down her driveway and started down a hill […]

