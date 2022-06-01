ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

The Way Hunter Biden's Ex-Wife Kathleen Buhle Learned About Affair With Sister-in-Law Is Crushing

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EEfNW_0fx7pxM900

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As Hunter Biden ’s wife, life sounded hard for Kathleen Buhle, who dealt with financial troubles and ongoing infidelity during their marriage. She’s now chronicling their time together in an upcoming memoir, If We Break , about the final heartbreak he caused that opened her eyes to how she and their daughters, Naomi, 28, Finnegan, 23, and Maisy, 21, need to live their lives moving forward.

After the death of Beau Biden in May 2015 from brain cancer, Hunter became focused on setting up the Beau Biden Foundation with Beau’s widow, Hallie, along with Joe and Jill Biden — it was a way to channel their grief. Buhle didn’t give much thought to her husband’s absence even though she wished he was spending more time at home with their family instead of with Hallie. Yet things weren’t adding up on the financial side with mysterious charges on their credit cards with nail appointments and a trip to Lake Tahoe, according to an excerpt from her book in People . That’s when one day changed the entire course of her life.

Middle daughter Finnegan was in a therapy session with her counselor Debbie when she asked her mom to immediately come to the appointment. Naomi joined them on the phone while Debbie delivered the crushing news since her daughters didn’t have the heart to tell her. “Debbie looked me in the eye and calmly said, ‘Kathleen, Hunter’s having an affair with Hallie, ‘” the excerpt reads. “‘Oh my God.’ This was all I said. Was this what shock felt like? ‘How do you know?’ I finally asked.” The young women had discovered Hunter and Hallie’s texts and were living with that dark secret in hopes of somehow protecting their mother.

Buy: ‘If We Break’ $27

For Buhle, that moment was “a strange vindication” as she watched peace wash over Finnegan’s face from no longer hiding such horrible news. “Not only had I not been crazy, but it was so much worse than I could have imagined. I was shocked, but not heartbroken,” Buhle writes. “Heartbreak had already flattened my self-esteem that past year.” That revelation became a game-changer in her family , though. As devastating as the information was, it led her to seek a new mantra for life: “Telling the whole truth.” After years of a tumultuous marriage, Buhle found the answer she was looking for the entire time. “ No more secrets,” she writes. The idea was a relief.”

Before you go, click here to see our favorite photos of President Joe Biden’s big family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2He0UE_0fx7pxM900

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 150

RealTalk
4d ago

Funny, the corrupt media will engage in fluff gossip pieces about Hunter but will totally ignore the stuff that effects national security matters!

Reply(1)
68
SurfsUp
4d ago

So Hunter is the uncle of Beau's kids and Hunter's kid with Beau's wife are half siblings with Hunter's kids. Hahaha, while dems are talking about inbred, they avoided referring to their president's family. Now that is really funny.

Reply(1)
46
jodie moore
4d ago

I’m curious didn’t China 🇨🇳 Joe tell the world that Hunter is the smartest person he knows. Doesn’t sound to smart to me just saying.

Reply(1)
34
Related
Daily Mail

Jill Biden reveals she and Joe hide their fights from Secret Service by battling it out in text spats they bizarrely refer to as 'FEXTING' - as she becomes first ever First Lady to appear on cover of Harper's Bazaar

Jill Biden has revealed how she and her husband maintain a modicum of privacy in the White House - admitting that they hide any arguments from the Secret Service by battling it out over text in a move that they have come to refer to as 'fexting'. The 70-year-old opened...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Analysis of Hunter Biden's hard drive shows he, his firm took in about $11 million from 2013 to 2018, spent it fast

From 2013 through 2018 Hunter Biden and his company brought in about $11 million via his roles as an attorney and a board member with a Ukrainian firm accused of bribery and his work with a Chinese businessman now accused of fraud, according to an NBC News analysis of a copy of Biden’s hard drive and iCloud account and documents released by Republicans on two Senate committees.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Hunter Biden’s Ex-Wife Reveals How She Found Out About His Affair in New Memoir

In her new memoir set to be released June 14, Kathleen Buhle shares intimate details about her tumultuous marriage to the president’s youngest son, Hunter Biden, including how she found out about his affair with his sister-in-law. After marrying Hunter at the age of 23, Buhle recounts how she watched him spiral into drug and alcohol abuse, especially after the death of his brother, Beau. She learned of his affair with Beau’s widow in November 2016 when one of her daughters called her from the family therapist’s office crying. Buhle rushed to the office where the therapist told her point blank that the two were seeing each other, and her children told her they found out by seeing texts on Hunter’s phone. The pair divorced in 2017, and Buhl said she’s since let go of the anger and is working on finding herself again.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Beau Biden
Person
Jill Biden
Ok Magazine

Jill Duggar Accuses Father Jim Bob Duggar Of Abuse In Shocking Unsealed Court Documents

Jill Duggar accused her father, Jim Bob, of abuse in newly unsealed court documents from her 2017 lawsuit. Counting On stars Jill, Jessa, Joy-Anna and Jinger previously sued the city of Springdale and its police department for releasing their private information to the public after their father told local authorities that their brother Josh had molested five minor girls. Jill and Jessa both confessed to law enforcement they were two of the victims involved, but not all alleged victims have come forward.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Hannah Gosselin Reveals Where She & Mom Kate's Relationship Stands After Choosing To Live With Dad Jon

On good terms! The daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin maintained her relationship with her mom is "pretty stable" while still living with her dad after their nasty divorce.Hannah Gosselin, who celebrated her 18th year around the sun on Tuesday, May 10, opened up about their mother-daughter dynamic in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, noting: "we text each other and call each other on an average basis.""She just, you know, wished me a happy birthday," Hannah told the outlet. "You know, told me she loved me and it was great. Like, an average birthday text."HANNAH GOSSELIN CELEBRATES 18TH BIRTHDAY BY...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Brain Tumor#The Beau Biden Foundation
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Miranda Lambert Admits She Wasn't 'Prepared' To Have Her Divorce From Blake Shelton Go Viral, Says She Can 'Tell My Whole Truth' In Her Music

When Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton announced their divorce in 2015, fans were sad to hear the news. From then on, the two were constantly pitted against one another — especially when Shelton moved with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. "I wasn't prepared for that. Well, I don't think anybody is. And it's not nice sometimes, but I think you got to take it with a grain of salt and know that I'm a singer-songwriter so luckily I can tell my whole truth," the blonde babe, 38, said in an interview with CBS News. Fortunately, it seems like Lambert is in...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Fury: Douglas Emhoff’s Wife Engaged In Screaming Showdowns With Joe Biden? POTUS And VPOTUS’ Relationship Has Reportedly Gone From Bad To Worse

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are two of the most powerful people in the world. Together, the two politicians offered restoration and renewal on a single ticket, and America clearly bought what they are selling. POTUS Joe Biden, who aims to restore America’s leadership and build...
U.S. POLITICS
Aabha Gopan

Pregnant wife leaves party after her husband cracked an insensitive joke

According to a study, jokes increase satisfaction in marriage, and partners should explore the role of humor in their relationship. However, sometimes jokes can be insulting. Insulting includes a person using words to manipulate, assault, ridicule, and degrade another person. Any form of derogatory comments could bring down the recipient's self-esteem, negatively affecting their psychological health.
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi's husband was leaving a dinner party at a friend's house when he got into a car accident and was arrested for DUI, attorney says

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul had been at a dinner party hosted by a friend on Saturday night and was driving a short distance home when he crashed, it emerged on Monday. Paul Pelosi, 82, was driving his Porsche and pulled out onto the highway into the path of an 48-year-old man driving a Jeep in Napa, his arrest report reveals.
NAPA, CA
SheKnows

SheKnows

51K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy