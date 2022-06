Michael J. Fox's memory is not what it once was, but the beloved actor has come to terms with the struggle amid his battle with Parkinson's disease. During a conversation on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, the 60-year-old said he's reached the point where his once superb memorizing skills are now failing him, which is affecting the roles he's taking on. Fox recalled a scene in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood where Leonardo DiCaprio's character beats himself up over forgetting his lines. The scene struck a chord with Fox.

