Effective: 2022-06-05 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrew; Atchison; Gentry; Harrison; Holt; Mercer; Nodaway; Putnam; Schuyler; Worth Patchy fog will be possible through 830 am across northern Missouri. Visibility may fall as low as one mile at times. Motorists are urged to use low beam headlights and slow down in areas of reduced visibility.

ANDREW COUNTY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO