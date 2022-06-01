Huntington Beach hosts A Great Day in the Stoke

(Anaheim, CA) — Disneyland is giving California residents a break this summer. On Tuesday, officials for “The Happiest Place On Earth” announced that it will offer discounted tickets to Californians. A daily pass would start as low as 83 dollars per person, with a three day pass costing just under two-hundred-and-50 bucks. Those living in the area can grab tickets now, while Northern California residents can start buying discounted passes on June 7th. The promotion is good on select dates from June 13th through September 15th.

