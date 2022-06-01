Huntington Beach hosts A Great Day in the Stoke

A special free surfing event Saturday celebrated surf pioneers and brought together members of the African American surf community at Huntington Beach. It’s called A Great Day in the Stoke and it’s a free event that encourages everyone to get out and enjoy a wave in Surf City USA. “This is a celebration of our […]
A modern estate in Orange County known as Ocean's 13 is on the market for $50 million. Although it's never made an appearance on the silver screen, it is extremely camera-ready. The name evokes high-stakes cinematic capers in Las Vegas, but this mansion is pure Southern California bliss. “Ocean's 13...
Harley Laguna Beach will wind down July 1 after nearly four years, Chef Greg Daniels said in a statement Saturday. In an Instagram post, Daniels announced that he won’t renew the lease for 370 Glenneyre St., ending a four-year run in Downtown Laguna. Daniels bought the restaurant in September 2018 from fellow Chef Ryan Adams, who previously operated it as Three Seventy Common Kitchen+Drink for many years.
Huntington Beach 2, JSerra 0 (9 innings): Ralphy Velazquez hit a two-run home run in the ninth to lead the Oilers to the title. Newport Harbor 5, Oaks Christian 1: Trent Liolios pitched the first three innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out three. AJ Guitron-Moore then pitched the next four innings allowing one hit, one run and striking out five.
Orange County has a lot going for it. There are great beaches, the Angels, Disneyland, and multiple colleges. It also has one of the best food scenes around. The combination of its laid-back vibe and all the other things it has makes the OC a huge tourist destination.
The design of this rustic French Mediterranean style beachfront house in Crystal Cove, Newport Beach, California is inspired by the architecture of Provence. The elegant stone villa with rustic simplicity was designed by Richard Krantz Architecture and built by Corbin Reeves Construction. The interior design by Ohara Davies-Gaetano is a blend of contemporary and antique French country.
LOS ANGELES - The end of March marked a new beginning for home prices. After a whopping 26.5% jump from 2021, the median listing price landed at $405,000. So what exactly does $400,000 get you in Southern California?. Take a look:. Santa Ana: 759 sq. ft. Anaheim: 755 sq. ft.
LOS ANGELES - Pull up a chair and split a slice of cheesecake with your best pals to say "thank you for being a friend." "The Golden Girls Kitchen" - a themed pop-up restaurant and bar - is coming to Beverly Hills in July. Guests will wax nostalgic and take...
57-year-old man dead after a big rig crash in Long Beach; 25-year-old Bryan Tostado arrested (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. A 57-year-old man, from Santa Ana, lost his life following a two-vehicle wreck in Long Beach while officers arrested 25-year-old Bryan Tostado, of Norwalk, in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal semi-truck crash took place at around 1:10 a.m. on the eastbound 91 freeway, west of Susana Road [...]
LOS ANGELES - Dearest readers, make haste!. The "Bridgerton Afternoon Tea" coming to Los Angeles is a social event not to be missed. You'll have to act quick though since this is a limited event and tickets are going fast!. So get ready to don your finest clothing for the...
Beth’s Tuesdays returns at 7 p.m. on June 7 at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Ave. The monthly singer/songwriter showcase will feature Jason Feddy and Steve Wood. Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door. Live! at the Museum will kick off at 7 p.m...
(Anaheim, CA) — Disneyland is giving California residents a break this summer. On Tuesday, officials for “The Happiest Place On Earth” announced that it will offer discounted tickets to Californians. A daily pass would start as low as 83 dollars per person, with a three day pass costing just under two-hundred-and-50 bucks. Those living in the area can grab tickets now, while Northern California residents can start buying discounted passes on June 7th. The promotion is good on select dates from June 13th through September 15th.
LOS ANGELES - Downtown LA is bouncing back and growing despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Trips to the downtown area dropped dramatically because of stay-at-home orders and other restrictions at the height of the pandemic. But a recent report from the city's Downtown Center Business Improvement District shows the downtown...
A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
CALABASAS, California — Tucked into the Santa Monica Mountains, the average home here goes for around $1.8 million, the gardens are bursting with pansies fit for rainy England, and hefty fines have done little to restrain many homeowners from squandering water in a time of drought. This week came...
Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in a commercial building in Buena Park overnight. Crews from the Orange County Fire Authority, Anaheim and Fullerton stopped the flames from spreading to nearby structures. There was no word yet on what started the fire.
A new study analyzing the popularity of fast food restaurants in 30 of the nation’s biggest metropolitan areas has identified the most popular fast food chain in Los Angeles, and it’s probably not the one you’re thinking of. Five Guys claims the top spot as the most popular fast food chain in the Los Angeles […]
A Fullerton man seen going into a lake at El Dorado Park in Long Beach apparently drowned Monday, May 30, with his body found and pulled out of the water later that day. Witnesses reported seeing the man they described as “elderly” go into the lake at about 5 p.m., Long Beach Fire Capt. Jack Crabtree said. It was not immediately clear whether he went into the water on purpose or by accident.
MONROVIA, Calif. - A black bear was caught on camera taking a stroll down a sidewalk in Monrovia last week. Irena Mlynar said she saw the bear while she was driving through Monrovia on Tuesday, May 31. She said that she wasn't sure why the cars in front of her were slowing down. That's when she saw the bear walking down the sidewalk.
