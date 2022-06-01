ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA approves brolucizumab-dbll 6 mg for DME treatment

By Alex Delaney-Gesing, Senior Editor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the second FDA-approved indication for BEOVU; it was initially approved in 2019 for the treatment of wet AMD. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Beovu (brolucizumab-dbl) 6 mg for the treatment of patients diagnosed with diabetic macular edema (DME), Novartis announced Wednesday. This is the...

