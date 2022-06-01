FDA approves brolucizumab-dbll 6 mg for DME treatment

This poem is inspired by recent research, which has found that e-cigarettes have led to more than 1 million young people (14-17) in the US becoming daily tobacco users. An e-cigarette is a device that allows you to inhale nicotine in a vapour rather than smoke; they do not burn tobacco and do not produce tar or carbon monoxide, two of the most damaging elements in tobacco smoke. However, whilst using an e-cigarette (vaping) is less harmful than smoking, it’s still not safe, with most e-cigarettes containing nicotine, which is addictive and toxic to developing foetuses. Nicotine exposure can also harm adolescent and young adult brain development (which continues into the early to mid-20s), whilst e-cigarette aerosol can contain chemicals that are harmful to the lungs. Similarly, e-cigarette use is associated with the use of other tobacco products, including cigarettes. Despite the danger that they can pose (especially to young people), e-cigarettes have had few marketing restrictions in the United States, and in 2017, there was a 40% surge in e-cigarette sales, driven by flavoured products made by the American electronic cigarette company JUUL; leading the US surgeon general to declare an epidemic of youth vaping.

