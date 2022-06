STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 337 PM EDT SUN JUN 5 2022 /237 PM CDT SUN JUN 5 2022/ TONIGHT...SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS MAINLY INTERIOR WEST AND NORTH CENTRAL THROUGH EARLY EVENING...THEN RAIN DEVELOPING LATE CENTRAL AND EAST. PATCHY FOG LATE. LOWS IN THE 40S...EXCEPT LOW 50S SOUTH CENTRAL. MONDAY...PATCHY FOG. RAIN SHOWERS CENTRAL AND EAST DIMINISHING IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 60 TO 68...EXCEPT IN THE 50S NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 40S. TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 64 TO 74...EXCEPT 55 TO 63 NEAR THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORE. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 43 TO 52. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS...MOSTLY CENTRAL. HIGHS IN THE 60S. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 42 TO 51. HIGHS 65 TO 74...COOLER NEAR THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORE. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 42 TO 51. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S AND MID 70S...EXCEPT 60 TO 65 NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO