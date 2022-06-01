Waverly resident wins international writing award

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Waverly resident honored with a local writing award earlier this spring has now been recognized by an international organization.

Maggie Barnes was awarded by the International Regional Magazine Association (IRMA) based out of Canada. She received a Silver award at the Association’s annual conference on May 16.

Barnes was honored for three of her columns in Mountain Home magazine which celebrated the silliness in everyday life. These columns included a remembrance of her mother-in-law’s stubbornness about Thanksgiving Dinner, the frustrating habit of her spouse only calling her when she has done something stupid, and about the life of a squirrel.

Barnes was awarded two Keystone Press awards in April 2022 from the Pennsylvania Press Association for the same three columns. She will be attending the award ceremony in Harrisburg this fall.

According to Barnes, IRMA aims to “strengthen the regional magazine publishing industry by fostering the free flow of information and experience between a group of non-competitive publishers.”

Barnes has also published a book, “The Glory Hill Diaries”, which is available on Amazon.

