PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Elections Division in Allegheny County will recount the votes cast in the Republican primary. In Westmoreland County, they will begin at 9 a.m. Right now, there are less than 1,000 votes between Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick, and neither party is giving up. McCormick's campaign just filed a new petition to have hand recounts in hundreds of precincts across 12 counties, including Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.McCormick's campaign says they have questions about voting discrepancies, mainly mail-in ballots that were on time but...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO