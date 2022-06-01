Ten of thousands on waitlist for housing vouchers in Rhode Island

Editor’s note: With some open column slots this spring and summer, we’re asking supporters of various candidates for governor to give their perspective on those running. If you have watched one of her interviews or seen her ads on television, you likely are already aware that Helena Buonanno Foulkes is running in the Democratic primary for governor to make Rhode Island more affordable, invest $1 billion in its public schools, and create a green economy where all Rhode Islanders have the opportunity to embark on great careers. Her remarkable experience as an executive at CVS, where she managed 200,000 employees and $80 billion in sales, along with her track record of getting big things done, such as leading CVS’ decision to hold themselves accountable to their mission as a health care company and stop selling tobacco, is a testament to her strength as a leader. This should inspire confidence in all Rhode Islanders that she is up to the task.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO