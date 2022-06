Image Source: Getty / Ron Batzdorff / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal. I remember my mom begging me to watch "This Is Us" back when it first hit the air in 2016, and as soon as I tuned in, I became forever intertwined with the story of the Pearson family. Part of what makes this show so heartwarmingly unique is the family's diversity and the wide range of challenges the characters endure throughout the series. It provides a viewing experience where anyone and everyone watching can find a character to relate to in one way or another. The show's wholesome nature and endless parallels between the Pearsons' story and any family were what made it so special. After six years of captivating hearts nationwide, the emotional series finale of "This Is Us" aired on May 24 and left me with a reminder of exactly why I connected so deeply with this make-believe family from the very beginning.

