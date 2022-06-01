ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara suffers fresh injury setback after being ruled out of Spain's upcoming Nations League games against Portugal, the Czech Republic and Switzerland

By David Wood for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out of Spain's upcoming Nations League games due to injury.

The 31-year-old was an injury doubt ahead of Saturday's Champions League final, but he was passed fit to start and played 77 minutes of the 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid before being replaced by Roberto Firmino.

However, Thiago will not feature for La Roja in this month's matches against Portugal, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzHT8_0fx7mB2K00
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara (above) has suffered a leg muscle injury

The Spanish Football Federation reported that he had suffered a muscular injury to the back of his right leg.

Spain coach Luis Enrique will not be calling up a replacement for Thiago, who last started for his country 12 months ago.

He will remain with the 24-man squad camp until after Thursday's clash with Portugal in Seville.

Thiago established himself as a regular name on the team sheet this season, having made 39 appearances across all competitions.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Alexander Zverev reveals he has torn 'several lateral ligaments' in his right foot after sickening ankle injury that forced him out of French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal as he poses in crutches and a protective boot

Initial medical checks show that Alexander Zverev tore 'several lateral ligaments' in his right foot during his French Open semi-final with Rafael Nadal on Friday. The German athlete posed in crutches on social media to inform fans of his horror injury, having just undergone an initial medical check which showed up multiple ligament tears.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara have already discussed the Senegalese forward moving into the midfielder's house in Munich if he leaves Liverpool for Bayern this summer, after the Bundesliga giants 'failed with opening £25m offer'

Sadio Mane has already asked Liverpool team-mate Thiago if he can move into his house in Munich if he joins German champions Bayern this summer, Sportsmail understands. It is believed that Mane wants to leave Anfield for a new challenge after six years playing for the Reds. Bayern Munich have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham and Arsenal 'are set to battle it out for Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer', with both clubs desperate for the Ukrainian's versatility across defence and midfield

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko is reportedly a summer transfer target for Premier League sides Arsenal and West Ham United. The Ukraine star's versatility across both defence and midfield has attracted interest from Arsenal and West Ham after both qualified for European competitions, and they are looking to build squads capable of dealing with the fixture congestion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Luis Enrique
Daily Mail

Brazil 1-0 Japan: Visitors record 11th win in 13 over hosts Japan at Tokyo National Stadium in international friendly thanks to penalty from PSG star Neymar in the 77th minute

Neymar's penalty 13 minutes from time earned Brazil a 1-0 win over fellow World Cup qualifiers Japan at Tokyo's National Stadium on Monday as the Paris St Germain striker moved to within three goals of Pele's all-time national scoring record. The forward coolly slotted the ball past Shuichi Gonda to...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'We will take the knee with England': Germany's Ilkay Gundogan confirms his side will perform anti-racism gesture in solidarity with Three Lions after it was jeered by Hungary fans

Ilkay Gundogan confirmed Germany will take the knee in a show of solidarity with England after the anti-racism gesture was jeered by stands filled with children in Hungary. The depressing reaction greeted the stance in Saturday's Nations League opener at the Puskas Arena, which was half full despite the hosts serving a UEFA punishment for discriminatory behaviour at Euro 2020.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Arsenal left sweating over their chase for out-of-favour Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus as 'striker is offered to both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid... and he is chasing a £4.3m-a-year wage after tax'

Arsenal may have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Gabriel Jesus as the Manchester City forward has been offered to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, according to reports. The Brazilian had been linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer after Erling Haaland signed for Pep Guardiola's side last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Yves Bissouma leaves Arsenal fans dreaming of a summer transfer swoop by sharing suggestions on Instagram that he should quit Brighton for the Emirates Stadium and replace Thomas Partey

Yves Bissouma has used his Instagram to hint that he could be interested in a summer switch to Arsenal. The Brighton midfielder was in action for Mali on Saturday when they took on Congo, and he registered two assists as his side sealed a comfortable 4-0 win in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Nations League#Real Madrid#La Roja
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Sinckler is ruled OUT of England's summer tour of Australia due to an ongoing back injury - with prop to rest and focus on getting fit for next season and the Rugby World Cup

Kyle Sinckler will miss England's tour of Australia as the Bristol Bears prop continues to recover from a back injury. On Monday Sinckler was left out of an England training camp taking place in London this week by head coach Eddie Jones and Sportsmail understands he won't face the Wallabies this summer.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag joins Twitter! But Manchester United fans can't read any of his tweets as his locked account remains shrouded in mystery

Manchester United's incoming manager Erik ten Hag has finally joined Twitter, but his account is currently locked and is not displaying any information. Ten Hag is set to officially replace Ralf Rangnick in the Old Trafford dugout this summer, with the players due to return back for pre-season training at the start of next month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chris Sutton urges Celtic to tie Ange Postecoglou down to long-term deal after Parkhead heroics - as former striker insists Scottish champions must follow Brendan Rodgers blueprint if Premier League clubs swoop for Australian boss

Chris Sutton has urged Celtic to sign Ange Postecoglou to a long-term deal after the Australian restored the Bhoys to the summit of Scottish football at the first time of asking. The former Australia boss won the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish League Cup in his first season in Glasgow,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has agreed a one-year deal contract extension to stay at the Anfield club which will see him reach two decades in the Premier League

James Milner has agreed a one-year contract extension at Liverpool, bringing his stay at Anfield up to eight years by the end of 2023. In remaining at the Merseyside club until the end of 2022/2023, Milner will also reach two decades of football in the English top flight, having made his Premier League debut for Leeds, aged 16 and 309 days.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Tottenham 'will demand £26m to allow Steven Bergwijn to leave' after the winger - who is wanted by Ajax and Everton - revealed he wants to quit Antonio Conte's side and insisted Champions League football would not be deal-breaker

Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn could be on the move for a fee of £26million this summer, with Ajax reportedly 'working on' a deal for the Dutch international over the last six months. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are open to the player leaving the club, but will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sarina Wiegman will miss England's training camp at St George's Park this week and delay her squad announcement for this summer's Euros due to a 'close family bereavement'

Sarina Wiegman will not attend England's training camp at St George's Park this week due to a 'close family bereavement'. The Lionesses are currently preparing for the long-awaited 2022 UEFA European Women’s Football Championship - which is due to get under way next month. The FA released a statement...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Wales hero Gareth Bale insists he has 'loads' of offers as he looks for a new club ahead of World Cup campaign... as Rob McElhenney jokes he's 'got a few ideas' to try and tempt him to Wrexham

Gareth Bale has insisted that he will not be short of options when it comes to choosing his next club after guiding Wales to their first World Cup since 1958. It all came down to one match on Sunday as Wales faced Ukraine in Cardiff for a place at the World Cup, and Bale stepped up in the crucial moment once again. His teasing free-kick was headed into his own net by Andriy Yarmolenko, and the goal proved to be the winner as Wales booked their spot in Qatar.
Daily Mail

The world's 100 most-valuable footballers: £130m Erling Haaland is top of the Premier League podium ahead of Phil Foden, Luis Diaz, Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal stars - but falls short of the top two in CIES boffins' list

Manchester City's new arrival Erling Haaland has been named as the most valuable player in the Premier League by the CIES Football Observatory. The 21-year-old is said to be worth £130.4million, more than double the £51.2million that City paid to activate his Borussia Dortmund release clause this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth 'are all eyeing a deal for England-born Hungary star Callum Styles after his impressive display in Nations League win over Three Lions'

England-born Hungary star Callum Styles is 'hoping for a Premier League move' after impressing against England on Saturday. The 22-year-old came on as a substitute as Hungary beat a lacklustre England 1-0 in Budapest. It was Hungary's first win over the Three Lions since 1962. Styles has made over 100...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rafael Nadal's 17-year domination of Roland Garros: From his first trophy as a teenager back in 2005, to celebrating with Mickey Mouse... how the Spanish clay court legend has basked in French Open glory after winning a record-extending 14th title

Rafael Nadal and Roland Garros. There isn't a more formidable combination in tennis history. Nadal won a record-extending 14th French Open title on Sunday afternoon with a straight-sets win over Casper Ruud. The 36-year-old picked apart his opponent, who is 13 years his junior, with a comfortable 6-3, 6-3, 6-0...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

381K+
Followers
42K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy