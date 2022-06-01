ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman gored, tossed after approaching bison in Yellowstone

By NBC Montana Staff
fox4beaumont.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — A 25-year-old woman from Grove City, Ohio, approached a bison within 10 feet the morning of May 30, 2022. Yellowstone National Park officials are reminding the public once again to stay away from wildlife after a woman was gored by a bison Monday morning....

fox4beaumont.com

Comments / 5

Related
1240 KLYQ

June Montana Mountain Snow Levels Are High

We had heard from Bitterroot Trout unlimited that the snowpack level was high, but we didn't realize how high. We had been noticing that the Bitterroot River was finally getting up to flood stage in the valley. That was another indicator that there was more snow in the mountains that some of us expected. In fact, the U.S. Geological Survey gauge near Victor on the Bitterroot River showed a predicted water level peak of slightly above the 11-foot flood stage by June 6 or 7.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Solomon Levy – an advocate, ally for Timber Butte Indians

Researching Butte’s “Cree Village,” the Indian encampment located at Timber Butte at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, is a challenging task. The itinerant bands of Chippewas, Crees and Métis who intermittently resided at the camp left the most nebulous of trails. They do not appear on any city censuses or Indian census rolls, and contemporary reports habitually misspelled and mistranslated Indian names. This was often done willfully, and even mockingly. The sad fact is these contemporary newspapers reveal more about the anti-Indian sentiments which prevailed at the time than they do about the Indians themselves. But after scouring those yellowed and fading pages, one long-forgotten name appears repeatedly as an advocate, ally, legal advisor and publicist for Butte’s “Landless Indians,” and as a committed collaborator in their campaign for a permanent settlement in the state. That name is Solomon I. Levy.
BUTTE, MT
KULR8

Missoula PaddleHeads cool red-hot Great Falls Voyagers

MISSOULA — Some wins matter more than others in the first month of the season. Considering the circumstances, Sunday's was huge for the injury-hampered Missoula PaddleHeads. The defending Pioneer League champions snapped a four-game skid and jumped back into the North Division race with an 8-4 victory over frontrunner Great Falls at rainy Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula shaved the Voyagers' lead to three games and will now take two days off to heal up with Billings coming to town Wednesday.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Bison#Goring#Bears#Wolves#Accident#Keci
96.3 The Blaze

Horses at Hellgate High School Leaves Principal With a Handful

We recently reported on something that seems to be an annual event. Except for every year, it seems to catch us by surprise. I'm talking about the tradition for some Montana students to ride their horses to school on the last day of school. Why has this become an annual thing? Mostly because it allows students to use a century-old antiquated law to play a harmless prank on their principal.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Miller creek residents discover wild horses roaming the area

MISSOULA, Mont. - Imagine you're relaxing on your patio and you see some horses strolling through the neighborhood. For some Missoula residents in the Upper Miller Creek area, that’s exactly what they witnessed and captured on video Monday evening. As one woman says she was 'taken back' by these...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Resurfacing planned on Highway 93 north of Kalispell

The Montana Department of Transportation will start resurfacing the roadway on Highway 93 north of Kalispell the week of June 13. Crews will primarily work nights between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. for a few weeks north of the Grandview Drive intersection. Construction will continue north for one mile to the intersection of US 93 Alternate Route/West Reserve Drive.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula celebrates Pride month festivities with parade

MISSOULA, Mont. — The month of June is known as Pride Month. The Western Montana Community Center kicked off the Missoula's celebrations with a Pride Parade Saturday morning. People took to the streets from the X's on South Higgins and went to Main Street to show support to the...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,501 Cases, 23 Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 278,993 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,501 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,815 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,482,070 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 565,714...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

NCAT to hold electronic recycling drive in Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Center for Appropriate Technology will host an electronic recycling drive in Butte to give people a chance to rid old, unused electronics in an environmentally friendly way. NCAT partnered with Butte-Silver Bow and Yellowstone E-Waste solutions to gather the products for recycling and unload...
BUTTE, MT
Belgrade News

Cops & Courts: Leave your junk in the junk drawer

Take three young girls in a Comfort Inn hot tub, one convicted sex offender from Kalispell, and a tallywacker that will not stay in a swimsuit – and the cops get called. Russell Gordon Davenport, 57, a Belgrade resident, is alleged to have deliberately exposed himself to two 12-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl on the evening of May 28 at the Bozeman Comfort Inn. The girls complained to motel employees; the Bozeman cops ran Davenport’s name and found he was a registered sex offender out of Kalispell with a 2009 conviction for indecent exposure.
BELGRADE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Assaults Missoula Police Officer at the Poverello Center

On May 31, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer received a dispatch to the Poverello Center at 1110 W Broadway for a report of a disturbance. Dispatch notes advised a verbal and physical disturbance between two males and a female. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

1 sent to hospital when car and motorcycle collide in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Emergency responders remind the public that many more motorcycles are out on our roads right now. A car and a motorcyle collided in Missoula Thursday night, at Mullan and Clark Fork Lane. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Officers had the scene cleared by about...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy