NASA has discovered an Earth-like ExoPlanet, but there's one small problem. It rains lava there. In a press release from both the organization and McGill, the planet known as K2-141b was introduced to the world. It's an Earth-sized body with an ocean and atmosphere made up of rocks. As a result, there are extreme weather patterns that dominate K2-141b's climate. Raining lava is going to be a problem for a lot of lifeforms. (But, maybe not life wildly different from our own!) Using telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope, raesarchers have discovered the body and investigated what could cause such extreme weather. The findings are mind rending as the temperature ranges from the lava-hot to below -200 Celsius. That's pretty wild. So, our solutions for finding other life will wait for another day.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO