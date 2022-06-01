ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

New housing development, The Townes of Oak Grove would include the construction of more than 100 townhomes

By Daniel Urie
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A developer plans to build 102 townhomes on a farm in West Hanover Township. Fishing Creek Valley Associates, which is also based West Hanover Township, submitted a land development plan for The...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 2

Related
abc27.com

New section of Hanover Trolley Trail opens to the public

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Old York County Trolley Trail from the early 1900s is now a walking trail, and it is also expanding. A new section of the Hanover Trolley trail is now open in Spring Grove, York County. This completed this first phase of an eight-mile expansion, turning an old unused trolley line into a trail that the public can enjoy.
SPRING GROVE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Oak Grove#Townhomes#Land Development#Real Estate
hazard-herald.com

New $2.8 million museum being constructed in Gettysburg

Gettysburg, Pa. — Construction of a new $2.8 million museum will ensure the preservation of historic events and artifacts from Gettysburg. The Adam County Historical Society was awarded the funds for the project through the PA Redevelopment Assistant Capital Program. This money will be used to develop a special climate-controlled environment for the extensive collection of artifacts.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man hopes to open food truck at former Allison Hill eyesore

As an enforcement technician with Harrisburg’s sanitation department, Howard Drayton takes pride in the city. It’s partly why he’s proposing to open a food truck at the corner of North 14th and Market streets in the city’s Allison Hill section. He wants to transform a vacant lot at 1400 Market St. where people used to dump trash into a thriving takeout food business.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crews battle house fire in York County

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in York County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 600 block of Ridge Road in Warrington Township. Officials say fire was through the roof when crews arrived. The cause of the fire is under...
PennLive.com

Wild horse adoption, sale coming to central Pennsylvania

About 60 wild horses and burros will be brought to Shale Knoll Arena at Annville by the Bureau of Land Management for a “placement event” Friday and Saturday, June 10-11. Adoptions and sales of the animals will be held by appointment from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Placements will occur in one-hour increments with five appointments per hour, available to arrange by email to BLM_ES_NSDO_WHB@blm.gov.
ANNVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Calls for Property Tax Relief to Help Older Adults

STEELTON, PA — Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres and Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead were joined by Rep. Patty Kim and community leaders on Friday to echo Governor Tom Wolf’s call for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to immediately use a portion of the $1.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help older adults and individuals with disabilities through property tax and rent rebates to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Stretch of Pennsylvania Turnpike to close this weekend for bridge beam placement

There will be a closure this weekend along the Pennsylvania Turnpike so a contractor can place overhead steel beams for a new bridge in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County. The Turnpike Commission said the beam placement is scheduled to happen between 12:01 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday. During this time,...
berkscountyliving.com

IronSpire Complex: New Owners, New Name…Same Great Place

New ownership of the former Stoudts Black Angus facility in Adamstown, now the IronSpire Complex, offers an array of shops, food offerings, event space and a fun time to be had by all who visit. Purchased in May 2021, the new owners — also owners of Dentech Industrial — named The IronSpire Complex from a combination of attributes. “Iron” comes from the use of working with a lot of iron at Dentech Industrial, along with the many iron gates at the complex, while “spire” comes from the actual spire once atop the large clock tower on the building. Having a heart for the area, the new owners quickly got to work creating the IronSpire, which has continued to blossom and grow significantly in the last year.
ADAMSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
160K+
Followers
67K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy