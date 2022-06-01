ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman in her 30s is found dead at a tanning salon in Wales after going in to have a treatment

By Chay Quinn For MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A woman in her 30s was found dead in a Swansea tanning salon, police have said.

The woman was found on Saturday with officers called to the Lextan tanning studio on Carmarthen Road at 4.05pm by paramedics.

Detective Inspector Gareth Jones of South Wales Police said: 'South Wales Police was called around 4.05pm on Saturday, May 28, by the Welsh Ambulance Service following reports that the body of a woman had been found at commercial premises on Carmarthen Road, Fforestfach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pu4dp_0fx7jci200
The woman was found on Saturday with officers called to the Lextan tanning studio on Carmarthen Road at 4.05pm by paramedics

'Emergency services attended and found the body of a woman in her 30s. There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

'Her next of kin have been informed and a file has been passed to the coroner.'

A spokesperson for Lextan confirmed the woman who died at the tanning salon was a customer and said staff are being offered counselling following the tragedy.

'We can sadly confirm that a customer died while at our Fforestfach salon on Saturday, May 28,' the spokesperson said.

'We give our condolences to the deceased's family and friends, and we have also offered counselling to any affected staff. We are co-operating with the investigation in to this case by South Wales Police.'

