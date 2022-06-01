ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Items from closed Amarillo nightclub up for auction

By Cat Keenan
 4 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas ( KAMR/KCIT ) – According to the West Texas Auctions website, items and artifacts from Midnight Rodeo’s Amarillo location will be up for sale at the end of June. Bidding for the items is expected to start Tuesday, June 28, at 1 p.m. and will close at a rate of 2 lots per minute until all lots have been sold.

After the Midnight Rodeo in Amarillo closed in 2017, said West Texas Auctions, furniture and items from the location were put into storage. Everything from bar tables, neon signs, amplifiers, lights, and a country record collection was noted to be up for auction.

The online auction can be found here, with organizers noting that additional lots may be added.

Body of baby found in Lubbock backyard, suspect in related case then found dead, LPD said

As noted by West Texas Auctions, lots 1-99 and 217-400 are located in Lubbock, and lots 100-216 are located in Amarillo, and must be picked up from their respective locations. Those seeking delivery information were asked to call 806-549-1991.

The Amarillo Midnight Rodeo originally announced its closing in 2017 with a Facebook post, writing, “Life is a party, and parties aren’t meant to last. Thanks for the support, Amarillo!”

The building was later sold to The Loft Church in August 2018.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.



