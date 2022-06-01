ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Uvalde shooting, Gov. Abbott requests special committees to address school safety

By Jala Washington
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Some Texans are calling for leaders to take action after mass shootings — rather than providing just thoughts and prayers.

In a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, Gov. Greg Abbott requested they begin special legislative committees to develop recommendations on “school safety, mental health, social media, police training, firearm safety, and more.”

This is less action than some lawmakers have called for. Some have asked Abbott to call them back for an entire special legislative session. This would allow new legislation to pass more immediately that could create new laws.

Part of Abbott’s letter reads, “I request that these committees review what steps previous legislatures have enacted, what resources the State has made available to local school districts, and make recommendations to the Legislature and the Executive Branch so that meaningful action can be made….”

There is already a House interim committee on Youth Health and Safety . One of its areas of focus is strengthening services that address behavioral health challenges faced by Texas youth.

Abbott, in his letter, said the new special committees he’s requesting is an effort to “reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence.”

