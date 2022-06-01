ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN News 2

Hundreds of car burglaries reported in Clarksville in 2022

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgiGE_0fx7ioPN00

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police warned the public Wednesday morning of two issues to be aware of in Clarksville – car burglaries and stolen guns.

The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) said from January through May 2022, authorities responded to a total of 247 vehicle burglaries. Police said 39 of those vehicles had unsecured firearms that were stolen.

Franklin felon charged after stealing $375 of women’s clothing

During that time, CPD also responded to more than 130 stolen vehicles. Officials said the vehicles were either left running and unlocked or left unlocked with the key inside.

“These types of crimes are avoidable and preventable, it only takes a minute to secure your firearms, secure your valuables, and lock your vehicle’s doors,” CPD Chief David Crockarell stated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clarksville#Guns#Property Crime#Cpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Wkrn News 2
wnky.com

UPDATE: KSP investigating Simpson County deaths

FRANKLIN, Ky. – According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting victim has been identified as Tierra N. Williams, 21, of Franklin. Williams was located with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the Medical Center at Franklin, where she was pronounced dead, stated police. KSP said police located a...
FRANKLIN, KY
WSMV

Suspicious backpack prompts evacuation in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A suspicious backpack caused a major commotion in downtown Nashville on Saturday night. Metro Police closed Third Avenue North after a backpack was found inside the FGL House. Police said it was left by the bar area. Police shutdown the area and evacuated surrounding businesses. Nothing...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Local woman hurt in Boulevard accident

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The collision report from HPD says 24-year old Marissa Hicks of Hopkinsville was in the median attempting to turn into the Max Fuel Express near Clinic Drive and that another motorist waved her across. That’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Second person charged in deadly shooting in April

Metro Police have issued a murder warrant charging 25-year-old Nicholas Washington as the second person involved in the April 9th shooting death of Mario Armondo Rios Ramos. The shooting was in the parking lot of Biltmore Apartments on Glastonbury Road. Last month Washington's girlfriend, Gabrielle Castellianos was charged with murder.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Officials searching for possible missing kayaker on Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management are conducting a search for a possible missing person on Percy Priest Lake on Sunday. Emergency Communications received a call around 10:15 a.m. from someone who found a kayak with a prosthetic leg and cane, but no...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy