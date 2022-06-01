ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutherlin, OR

SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED ROBBERY-ATTEMPTED CAR JACKING

kqennewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Sutherlin Police jailed a man for an alleged robbery and attempted car-jacking incident on Tuesday. An SPD report said just...

kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER FIGHT WITH OFFICERS

Winston Police jailed a man after an incident on Wednesday. A WPD report said an officer noticed a vehicle speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour on Main Street. The officer stopped the vehicle and noticed that the driver had signs of impairment. The driver was found to be too intoxicated to drive and the officer attempted to take the man into custody.
EDNPub

Crash at Polk/W. 13th under investigation

At 7:27 p.m. on June 4, Eugene Police were called to respond to a crash at Polk Street and W. 13th Avenue. The incident prompted a Eugene Police Major Collision Investigation activation. During an investigation, Blake Oren Bates, age 36, of Eugene, was found to have been driving an Audi A3 and failed to obey a traffic device (red light) at Polk Street and W. 13th Avenue, colliding with a Subaru Forrester. A utility pole was sheared off its base during the collision. A passenger in the Subaru was transported to an area hospital with injuries and then later released. The driver of the Subaru was admitted for serious, but not life threatening injuries. After the crash, Bates left the scene on foot but was contacted by officers a short distance away and then transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Springfield man arrested in connection to bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Police say they served a search warrant and arrested a man wanted in connection with a May 27 bank robbery this morning. Officials say that on May 27, US Bank notified law enforcement about a bank robbery that occurred in their Santa Clara branch. According to officials, the suspect entered the bank, purported to possess a firearm, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before escaping.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Sutherlin, OR
kezi.com

Investigation reveals driver ran red light before crash involving utility pole

EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation revealed a driver a ran a red light before crashing into another car and damaging a utility pole, police said. Blake Bates, 36, of Eugene was behind the wheel of an Audi A3 at Polk Street and W. 13th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when he ran the red light and colliding with a Subaru Forrester, according to police.
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, CITED FOR POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

An Oakland woman was jailed for warrants and cited for possession of fentanyl by Sutherlin Police on Wednesday. An SPD report said just after 5:30 p.m. the 25-year old was contacted near the corner of Walnut and Fist Street in Oakland in regards to another incident. After learning of the warrants, she was arrested. During a search, just over one gram of the drug was allegedly located in her possession.
KVAL

Sheriff: Driver turns self in for fatal hit-run with person jumpstarting car

EUGENE, Ore. - A driver turned himself in Friday afternoon in connection with a fatal collision early Thursday morning June 2, 2022, on Territorial Highway. "A person assisting someone jumpstart a car was struck by a passing vehicle," according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. "The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene southbound towards Veneta."
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Early morning hit-and-run leaves victim seriously injured

VENETA, Ore. -- One person is seriously hurt and a suspect is wanted for a hit-and-run, the Lane County Sheriff’s office reports. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car in the area of Territorial Highway near Demming Road just after 1 a.m. on June 2. Deputies say that when they arrived, they learned that a person helping someone else jump-start their car was hit by a passing vehicle.
VENETA, OR
oregontoday.net

Hit & Run, Lane Co., June 3

Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy. near Demming Rd. just after 1:00am this morning after receiving reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. Upon arrival they learned that a person assisting someone jumpstart a car was struck by a passing vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene southbound towards Veneta. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a pickup, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado. It is likely to have damage to the front and/or passenger side. Broken pieces of dark green painted plastic were left behind by the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Police search for missing and endangered man

ASHLAND, Ore. - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is searching for a missing and endangered man last seen on South Valley View Road in Ashland. Harold Marcrum, 26, from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania is described as a white male, 6’ tall weighing between 180-200 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with black shoes.
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WET ROAD CONTRIBUTES TO SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH

A wet road contributed to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 Saturday afternoon. A report from Oregon State Police said just before 4:15 p.m. an SUV was northbound near the Harvard Avenue exit when the driver lost control on a curve. Heavy rain had been falling throughout the day. The vehicle impacted the dividing barrier between the north and south lanes. The SUV spun and hit the barrier again, coming to rest with the rear of the vehicle against the dividing barrier.
ROSEBURG, OR
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Police Log 5/23022 - 5/29/2022

• Theft of a bicycle was reported in the area of All-America Square. • Officers responded to the 200 block of North 8th Street for a theft/criminal mischief report. The victim advised that her ex-boyfriend took her property and burned it, posting the video on social media. The ex-boyfriend was found by officers to have damaged property belonging to the apartment property owner. South Lane County Fire & Rescue responded and seized the fire. Though the victim did not want to pursue criminal charges, the ex-boyfriend was determined to have placed the entire apartment at risk of injury by not containing the fire.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KTVZ

1 dead, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a 14-year-old girl was killed and eight others were wounded in a shooting amid a crowd of people at a strip mall northwest of downtown. Phoenix police Sgt. Andy Williams told reporters that nine people were taken to hospitals after the 1 a.m. Saturday shooting. Police say one of the wounded died. Williams says no suspects were immediately identified and no arrests have been made. He says the wounded range in age from about 17 to 24. The shooting happened about an hour after a teenage boy was shot and killed outside his home not far away. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two shootings were related.
PHOENIX, OR
oregontoday.net

Selling Drugs while on Post Prison Supervision, June 3

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—A Medford, Oregon man on post-prison supervision after a previous drug trafficking conviction was sentenced to federal prison for eluding law enforcement while in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm. Vincent Russell Jacobo, 38, was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. According to court documents, on December 31, 2020, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol in Medford when he observed a black sedan driving toward him at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled and the deputy terminated the pursuit. A short time later, the deputy located the vehicle in a ditch and observed Jacobo attempting to crawl out the back window. Authorities arrested Jacobo and located a gram of heroin, two cell phones, and $1,500 on his person. Later, detectives from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement team (MADGE) searched Jacobo’s vehicle and located more than 90 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, a loaded pistol, and drug packaging material. At the time of the incident, Jacobo had recently been released from state prison after convictions for drug trafficking and other felonies. On January 28, 2021, Jacobo was charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Later, on February 1, 2022, he was charged by criminal information with possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On February 28, 2022, Jacobo waived indictment and pleaded guilty.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR ALLEGED PLANT THEFTS

Roseburg Police cited a woman after an alleged plant theft incident early Saturday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. the 61-year old was found with multiple potted plants in her vehicle, next to the front doors of Bi-Mart, in the 1300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The woman could not provide a receipt and store management wanted to pursue charges.
kqennewsradio.com

OVERDUE MAN LOCATED THURSDAY

A Drain man, overdue from a camping trip, was located by crews from Douglas County Search and Rescue on Thursday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Melinda Nash, the wife of 70-year old William Nash, indicated that he had gone camping at Hemlock Lake Tuesday and no one had seen or heard from him since. The man had suffered a medical issue two years ago, which had caused some confusion and communication issues, according to his wife. Melinda Nash said she had downloaded a GPS location app on the man’s phone, which showed that he was in the Hemlock area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING FRIDAY NIGHT WRECK

Two people were hospitalized following a Friday night wreck. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 11:30 p.m. a passenger car was traveling west on Highway 42 in the Camas Valley area. The vehicle came to a curve but continued straight. The car left the west lane’s shoulder and came to rest in the ditch along the roadway.
CAMAS VALLEY, OR

