DPD: Inmate shoots, kills security guard at Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A security guard and an inmate are both dead after a shooting incident at Miami Valley Hospital Wednesday morning.

According to officials on the scene, an inmate was receiving treatment in the emergency room at Miami Valley Hospital when he managed to steal a pistol off the armed security guard watching him.

The inmate then shot the security guard, escaped from the building, and then shot and killed himself in the parking lot. This happened around 9:45 am.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said he could not release the names of the inmate or the guard at this time or the extent of their injuries.

According to police, the security guard was working for Merchants, a security company hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to assist with inmates. Sheriff Streck said they’ve been working with private security companies for over 21 years and have never experienced an incident like Wednesday’s shooting.

According to Streck, the inmate had a burglary felony charge and had past crimes related to minor drug charges. Streck reported that the inmate was showing symptoms of detox from either alcohol or drugs, including seizures, and was sent to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

“There is nothing in this individual’s past that led anyone to believe that such a horrific incident would occur,” said Streck. “We do send deputies with inmates who are considered high risks through our evaluations but nothing would’ve predicted today’s events.”

Police are investigating how this incident began and why the inmate’s handcuffs and shackles were never put back on after a medical evaluation. As the investigation unfolds, Sheriff Streck said hospital policies will be changed to allow deputies to stay with inmates at all times while receiving medical attention, regardless of their evaluation.

Our 2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that the ER was closed due to the incident. It reopened around 12:10 p.m.

According to Premier Health, the hospital is now safe and secure.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.