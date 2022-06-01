ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BREAKING: Framingham High in Shelter-In-Place

By editor
framinghamsource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School is in a Shelter-In-Place. ‘We were informed of a possible threat...

framinghamsource.com

westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police: Two gunshot victims located on Massachusetts Avenue transported to Baystate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two male gunshot victims were found on the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Springfield around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh. According to Walsh, the gunshot victims were transported to Baystate with non-lifethreatneing injuries. The incident is under investigation by the Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts receive threats from same suspect

A list of schools in southern New England were the victim of threats. According to Providence Public Schools, several schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts received threatening phone calls from the same person on Friday morning. Officials stated that it is believed that the threats were not credible, but felt it was important to keep families informed during this tense time.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Trooper successfully talks distraught man out of committing suicide

A Massachusetts State Police Trooper consoled a distraught man this afternoon after successfully talking him out of committing suicide. According to Massachusetts State Police, Troopers and firefighters from Boston and Chelsea responded to the Tobin bridge at 12:04 p.m. for a man threatening to jump from the southbound upper deck. Responding patrols reported that the man had crossed over the barrier and was on the edge of the bridge, contemplating jumping.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Maura Healey secures Democratic nomination for Governor of Massachusetts; Sullivan beats out incumbent Gauvin

WORCESTER – Maura Healey on Saturday secured the Democratic nomination for Governor of Massachusetts, earning 71% of the vote over Massachusetts State Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz at the Democratic State Convention in Worcester. Healey received the highest vote percentage of a Democratic candidate for a contested Massachusetts Governor’s nomination in recent history. She is also the first openly gay Democratic nominee for Governor in Massachusetts history.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westobserver.com

WBZ’s Shelby Scott, who took measure of Boston’s blizzards, dies at 86

“I seldom wore a white hat,” she said in 2001, when she was officially retired, but occasionally was called back into service when a blizzard hit. Ms. Scott, who spent three decades at Channel 4, where she formed the nation’s first all-woman anchor team with Gail Harris in 1977, died Wednesday in her home in Tucson, Ariz. She was 86 and her health had been declining.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Two People Hit By Car in Burlington, Massachusetts

Two people are in critical condition after being hit by a car in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Sunday morning. The crash happened near Francis Wyman Road and Cedar Street at 11:53 a.m., police said. The victims, who have not been publicly identified, were seriously hurt and taken to a hospital nearby....
BURLINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police release names of couple killed in crash on Route 495

Officials have released the names of two people that were killed in Massachusetts Friday after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a deer. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:50 a.m., Troopers assigned to the State Police-Concord Barracks responded to a crash involving an SUV that had struck a deer on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford at the 87.5 mile marker. The SUV subsequently veered into the median, went airborne, and struck several trees.
CHELMSFORD, MA
WBUR

Mass. Democrats back Sullivan over Galvin in secretary of state's race

Quentin Palfrey was endorsed for attorney general, Tanisha Sullivan was endorsed for secretary of state and Chris Dempsey was endorsed for state auditor, but every Democrat running for those offices this year secured enough support Saturday from delegates at the state Democratic Party convention to lock up a spot on the Sept. 6 primary ballot.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police, EMS: Boston gunfight leaves 1 hospitalized

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one individual was transported to a local hospital after a gunfight in the area of High and Pearl Street in Boston Sunday morning, according to Boston police. Police responded to the area shortly after 3 a.m. after an initial fight led to shots being fired,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters respond to house fire in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - South Shore firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Crescent Street in Duxbury Sunday morning, according to the Duxbury Fire Department. At approximately 2:34 a.m., firefighters arrived at the scene and noted “extensive damage” to the house. One of the home owners was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, according to officials.
DUXBURY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Massive fire at former cereal factory in Orange draws large response from Worcester County crews

ORANGE — Firefighters battled a massive blaze at a former cereal factory Saturday in this small Franklin County mill town.  Fire crews from Worcester County, including various District 8 outfits from nearby Athol, Royalston, Gardner, Phillipston, Petersham, Winchendon, Templeton and Rutland, provided assistance at the scene as well as station coverage. In all, crews from 20 surrounding fire departments provided...
ORANGE, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley High School Class of 2022—Prom

Wellesley High School seniors danced the night away last Tuesday at a the first pull-out-all-the-stops Prom—formal wear, fancy venue, and all— in two years.The Fairmont Copley Hotel in Boston hosted the Class of 2022 as they celebrated the end of their high school years and the start of a new chapter in their lives.
WELLESLEY, MA
WBEC AM

Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

