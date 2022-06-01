ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Youngstown man who spent nine years in prison back behind bars

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09UiV9_0fx7iQAp00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Jean Street man who spent nine years in prison after being convicted of drug and gang charges in 2012 is back in jail after reports said he was arrested Tuesday with a gun.

Christian Oliver, 28, is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is also charged with a parole violation, but that will be handled in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Police ask for help in finding clues in shooting death of 16-year-old Tuesday

Reports said city police, as well as members of the Adult Parole Authority, visited Oliver’s home at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, and inside, they smelled burnt marijuana. In the living room, reports said authorities found a digital scale.

In an upstairs bedroom, police reported finding 55 painkillers in a glasses case on a dresser and a loaded 9mm handgun in a shoebox.

Oliver is not allowed to have any guns following a November 2012 conviction after a trial before former Judge James C. Evans on charges of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility, perjury, possession of cocaine and taking part in a criminal gang.

At the time, prosecutors said Oliver was a member of the Boss Boys Squad, a gang that operated on the South Side.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 9

u.cant.win
4d ago

you don't say. you mean to tell me are wonderful prison systems didn't rehabilitate this man?

Reply(1)
5
Related
WKBN

Austintown man skips trial for attempted murder

Judge Anthony Donofrio issued a bench warrant for Robert Young, 48, of Austintown, who was to begin jury selection today on attempted murder and other charges for a September 2019 murder and arson on Wayside Avenue in which two people were shot.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Perjury#Shooting#Drugs#Guns#Wkbn#The Boss Boys Squad
WDTN

Judge sentences man for death of twin brother in Ohio

Jalachi Jones was sentenced by Judge Anthony Donofrio after pleading guilty to a charge of reckless homicide for the Dec. 27 death of his brother, Malachi Jones, in a home on Beechwood Road on the far East Side.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Homicide charges dropped against Churchill man accused in 2021 Parkway East shooting

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Charges against a Churchill man who was accused in the shooting death of a woman on the Parkway East last year have been dropped. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, charges filed against 35-year-old Leroy Eugene Irvin Jr. in the death of 24-year-old Jasmine Guest were dismissed at a preliminary hearing before Castle Shannon Magisterial Judge David Barton.
BET

Six Charged In Cleveland ‘Ransom’ Torture-Killing Of Woman As Revenge For Previous Killing

Six people accused of kidnapping, torturing and killing a woman in Cleveland have reportedly been charged with aggravated murder and conspiracy. According to Cleveland.com, Cuyahoga County, Ohio prosecutors say the group targeted Alishah Pointer as ransom to get information about her boyfriend. The accused allegedly suspected that the boyfriend was involved in the killing of the brother of one of the six.
whbc.com

CPD Seeks 5 in Most Recent Shooting Incident near Victory Square

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police continue looking for two juvenile and three adult suspects in the shooting of a city man near the Victory Square Apartments last month. 18-year-olds Daryle Bryant and Dillan Price, 29-year-old Montel Williams and the two 17-year-olds are charged with attempted...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Dog dead in Mahoning County after possibly being hit by train

A dog with an unknown owner has died from severe injuries after likely being hit by a train in Mahoning County on Sunday afternoon. The dog was found alive by the Mahoning County Dog Warden on railroad tracks by Waverly Avenue. They were notified by the Youngstown Police Department that there was a dog with a broken leg in the area.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Bag of cocaine found on Youngstown Water Dept. floor prompts drug testing

Several Youngstown Water Department employees have been tested for drugs after a bag of cocaine was found on the water department's floor. According to Law Director Jeff Limbian, at least two employees tested positive for drugs. He said preliminary test results showed one employee tested positive for THC, another tested positive for cocaine. The results will be retested to confirm their validity.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy