Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - The City of Oakdale has announced that it will be beginning its Water Well Rehabilitation Project today, June 6, 2022. As a result, water will be shut off each night in the Oakdale area from around 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. There is currently no estimate for when the project will be completed.

OAKDALE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO