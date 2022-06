Tetsuya Mizuguchi, producer of Tetris Effect, Rez, and Lumines has expressed interest in creating a game for the upcoming PSVR2 headset. This comes from a recent interview with VGC, where Mizuguchi states, “I can’t say anything very specific… but we are very interested, and we’re thinking about how we can push VR, so we’re very interested in new hardware and how we’re looking to make VR games better.” Mizuguchi has already had experience with PSVR technology, with the PlayStation 4 version of Tetris Effect being compatible with the headset.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO