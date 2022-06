NEW BRITAIN – The Hospital for Special Care is excited to announce that its 27th annual Ivan Lendl Golf Classic met its goal, raising more than $120,000 in gross revenue. The money raised at the tournament that took place back on May 9, 2022, at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell will support athletic programs for children, adolescents and adults. These funds will allow HFSC to provide the adaptive sports program and camp to participants at no cost.

CROMWELL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO