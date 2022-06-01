ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Trial of Fox executives in FIFA case reset for Jan. 12

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The trial of two former 21st Century Fox Inc. executives and a sports marketing company on charges related to a U.S government investigation of corruption in soccer was postponed again, this time to Jan. 12.

U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn announced the new schedule Wednesday. The trial was to have started May 23 but Chen said last month that she was putting it off until Jan. 3. The government disclosed additional discovery documents, and the schedules of Chen and lawyers involved in the case prevented an earlier date.

Under the latest schedule, potential jurors will fill out questionnaires on Jan. 5 and 6, the sides are to file challenges by Jan. 11 and jury selection will start the following day.

Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez were charged in March 2020 as part of an alleged scheme related to rights to the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament, South America’s club championship. The Uruguayan sports marketing company Full Play Group SA also was charged.

All three defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Lopez, Martinez and Full Play are charged with one count of wire fraud conspiracy, 11 counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering conspiracy in connection with the Copa Libertadores.

Full Play also is charged with one count each of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy in connection with South American World Cup qualifiers and exhibition games, and one count of wire fraud conspiracy, six counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection with Copa América tournaments.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
The Associated Press

Trump’s Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Donald Trump was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine’s leader for “a favor,” all while withholding $400 million in military aid to help confront Russian-backed separatists, even the staunchest defense hawks in the Republican Party stood virtually united by Trump’s side.
POTUS
The Associated Press

China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

BEIJING (AP) — China defended its military pilots on Monday, saying they acted properly and were protecting its sovereignty, following recent complaints by Canada and Australia that Chinese planes engaged in risky maneuvers with their aircraft over the Pacific. Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said China “swiftly took reasonable,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Ap#Fox Inc#Uruguayan#Full Play Group Sa#The Copa Libertadores#South American
The Associated Press

Pakistan urged to hire back reporter fired for Israel visit

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A U.S.-based non-government organization devoted to promoting Muslim-Jewish relations on Friday urged Pakistan’s state-run television to hire back one of its anchors, fired over visiting Israel with an interfaith group last month. The plea from the Mukhayriq Initiative, which has both Muslim and Jewish members...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

South African pastor found guilty of treason, racist plot

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African court has convicted a pastor of plotting to overthrow the government and to kill thousands of Black people in the country. Harry Johannes Knoesen, 61, a leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, was on Monday found guilty of high treason, incitement to carry out violent attacks, and recruiting people to commit attacks.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FIFA
The Associated Press

Three indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI specialist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted three people for allegedly kidnapping an FBI victim specialist last week. Online court records indicate Juan Francisco Alvarez-Soto, Deyvin Morales and Lourdes Alondra Bonilla were indicted on May 19 on charges of kidnapping, carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

933K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy