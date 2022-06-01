Scotland 0-1 Ukraine LIVE SCORE: World Cup play-off latest as Yarmolenko lob puts visitors ahead – Stream, TV channel

SCOTLAND are two games away from a first World Cup appearance , but find themselves behind against a highly motivated Ukraine.

The visitors have been completely dominant so far, forcing a string of brilliant saves from Craig Gordon.

But the Tartan Army goalkeeper could do nothing about a stupendous lob from West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko to put the Ukrainians ahead.

TV channel: Sky Sports Football/Main Event

Sky Sports Football/Main Event Live stream: Sky Go/Now TV.

Sky Go/Now TV. Scotland XI: Gordon, Hickey, Hanley, Cooper, McTominay, Robertson, McGinn, McGregor, Gilmour, Adams, Dykes

Gordon, Hickey, Hanley, Cooper, McTominay, Robertson, McGinn, McGregor, Gilmour, Adams, Dykes Ukraine XI: Bushchan, Karavaev, Zabarnyl, Matvlyenko, Mykolenko, Stepanenko, Malinosvkyi, Zinchenko, Tsygankov, Yaremchuk, Yarmolenko.

Scotland 0-1 Ukraine

46 SUBSTITUTION

Scotland manager Clarke has made a necessary change as Christie replaces Dykes

Scotland 0-1 Ukraine

PEEP!

And off we go again in Glasgow!

Stats

Ukraine dominated 59 per cent of possession int he first half despite their lack of competitive football since November.

The visitors registered a total of nine shots, four of which were on target.

Scotland, on the other hand, produced five shots but none of them were on target.

Reminding you that Ukraine picked up two booking in the first 11 minutes when Roman Yaremchuk and Ruslan Malinovskyi committed some reckless challenges

HT: Scotland 0-1 Ukraine

Scotland's World Cup hopes are in peril as they are losing 1-0 to an inspired Ukraine side at Hampden Park.

The visitors have shown tremendous passion and impressive passing abilities, despite their near seven-month rustiness due to Russia's unjust invasion.

The Ukrainians opened the scoring after 33 minutes when Ruslan Malinovskyi delivered a stunning long ball from his own half.

Malinovskyi found Andriy Yarmolenko who dinked the ball over Craig Gordon and sparked wild celebrations in the away stand as well as Ukraine, where some are watching from bunkers

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

HT: Scotland 0-1 Ukraine

PEEP!

That's half-time in Glasgow

Scotland 0-1 Ukraine

45 YELLOW CARD

Dykes becomes the first Scotland player to get booked for a high elbow on Stepanenko.

Just one more minute of stoppage time to go

Scotland 0-1 Ukraine

44 CHANCE

Ukraine ace Malinovskyi tries a long range shot that completely misses the target.

Thankfully for Scotland, the Atalanta star didn't see Zinchenko on his left during a dangerous attack

Scotland 0-1 Ukraine

43 Scotland are stepping it up as we approach half-time.

The hosts' midfield is pushing ahead and creating dangers but Ukraine are standing strong

Scotland 0-1 Ukraine

40 A truly emotional moment for Yarmolenko and all Ukrainians around the world, some of which are watching from bunkers.

The former West Ham star is only three goals away from tying Ukraine's record goalscorer Shevchenko

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Scotland 0-1 Ukraine

38 Scotland manager Clarke will have to make changes at half-time.

Would be interesting to be a fly in the wall during his speech in the dressing room

Scotland 0-1 Ukraine

35 Scotland need to find answers against an inspired Ukraine side.

The back three has struggled against the visitors' front three

Scotland 0-1 Ukraine

33 Ukraine get a much deserved lead as Scotland have been outplayed in the first half.

Malinovskyi delivers a stunning long ball from his own half and finds Yarmolenko who dinks it over Gordon and opens the scoring.

VAR checked for offside, but nothing there

Scotland 0-1 Ukraine

33 GOAL!

Ukraine open the scoring with Yarmolenko!

Scotland 0-0 Ukraine

30 Scotland are basing a lot of their attacks on deep passes from midfield.

They continue to be dangerous on the left thanks to captain Robertson

Scotland 0-0 Ukraine

28 Ukraine are playing with their regular yellow jerseys while Scotland don their dark blue shirts.

But who will take their kits to the winter's World Cup in Qatar?

Scotland 0-0 Ukraine

27 CHANCE

Ukraine captain Yarmolenko tries a long-range shot but misses wildly.

That was a poor and desperate effort....

Scotland 0-0 Ukraine

25 CHANCE

Scotland are becoming dangerous down the left flank thanks to captain Robertson.

The Liverpool star switches with McGregor, who finds McGinn in the area but his shot goes wide

Scotland 0-0 Ukraine

23 Zinchenko is Ukraine's most dangerous player so far as he's dominating in midfield.

Scotland fans are protesting for a penalty after Adams goes down while under pressure by Mykolenko.

But it doesn't look like there's anything there

Scotland 0-0 Ukraine

20 CHANCE

Scotland's defence is being unzipped in the opening minutes.

Ukraine get a through ball in the area and Gordon just gets to Yaremchuk before he can shoot

Scotland 0-0 Ukraine

18 CHANCE

Scotland respond immediately with a beautiful corner-kick from the left.

Hanley is on the far post and beats Zabarniy in the air but his header just misses Bushchan's crossbar

Scotland 0-0 Ukraine

17 WHAT A CHANCE!

Ukraine come inches away from an opener!

Yarmolenko gets the ball in the area after a deflection and turns around to shot.

Gordon saves it but the ball gets out of his hands and goes goalwards.

But the Scotland keeper grabs it before it reaches the line, the hosts were lucky there

Scotland 0-0 Ukraine

15 Ukraine have been quite impressive considering they haven't played for months - and of course the fact they are dealing with the trauma of war.

The visitors are showing some good passing and are comfortable to play from the back.

But they need to contain their emotions, something Yaremchuk and Malinovskyi didn't do a few minutes earlier

Scotland 0-0 Ukraine

13 As mentioned earlier, Ukraine players entered the pitch with their flag wrapped around them.

They then sang their national anthem with absolute defiance and passion

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Scotland 0-0 Ukraine

11 YELLOW CARD

Another yellow card for Ukraine in the space of almost 10 minutes!

Malinovskyi gets booked after kicking Dykes from behind.

If the visitors don't get a grip then this match may well see a red card

Scotland 0-0 Ukraine

10 Ukraine are getting most of the ball in the first half as Scotland are relying on counter-attacks quite a bit.