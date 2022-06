Dads are notoriously hard to shop for. Whether the fella in question is your hubby or your biological father, more often than not, Father’s Day can leave you scratching your head for how to celebrate the dad in your life. It could be that he already has everything, or worse, that he wants for nothing; regardless, with the date (June 19) quickly approaching, you’ll need to get a jump on the gift-giving hunt if you want to nail this Father’s Day.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO