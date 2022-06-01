ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SKKN BY KIM: When is it being released and how can I buy?

By Amelia Beamer
 4 days ago
KIM Kardashian is an eternal entrepreneur, always looking for new ventures.

This is why a new skincare line by Kim K should hardly be a surprise, especially in the wake of her shuttering of KKW Beauty.

Kim Kardashian promises to make you feel your best with her new skincare line Credit: Instagram

What is SKKN BY KIM?

The line, which is called SKKN BY KIM, was first exclusively reported on by The Sun last year, yet there was some speculation as to what exactly the brand would carry.

Today, Kim posted to Instagram introducing the line officially, including what we can expect from it.

She said that SKKN BY KIM would include a nine-product skincare ritual.

She also said, "You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity."

She said that she's excited to share all that she's learned over the years from the world's leading dermatologists and estheticians.

When is SKKN BY KIM being released?

According to Kim's Instagram post, the new brand will be available on June 21 at 12pm ET.

It will be an online release, which means that you'll only be able to purchase it at SKKNBYKIM.COM.

How can I buy SKKN BY KIM products?

SKKNBYKIM.COM is the destination for shoppers looking to get their hands on the new products, however, Kim hasn't shared if they'll be available in upscale retailers like KKW was yet.

She recommends signing up for their newsletter and SMS updates, as well as following @SKKN on social media.

