Mission, TX

City of Mission to hold candlelight vigil honoring Uvalde victims

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Mission city leaders will hold a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the Robb Elementary School Shooting.

The vigil will be held just over a week after the shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde, Texas.

After Uvalde shooting, Gov. Abbott requests special committees to address school safety

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 outside of the Mission City Hall (1201 E. 8th Street).

The public is invited to attend the vigil and bring safe flame candles, as well as lighting their front yards, porches and windows with candles or other lighting at 8:30 p.m.

UTRGV professor’s cousin survives Uvalde school shooting

The lighting below the overpass on Bryan and I-2 will be illuminated with a blue light to honor the victims.

ValleyCentral

Decomposed body discovered in rural Alamo, HCSO investigates

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ Office (HCSO) is investigating a death after a decomposed body was discovered Saturday. At approximately 12:04 p.m. on Saturday, HCSO deputies responded to the area of Tower Road and Owassa Road in rural Alamo in reference to an equivocal death, according to a release. Upon arrival, […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

EDINBURG PD: Man evading arrest taken into police custody

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Sunday Edinburg Police responded to a call at the Municipal Park around 7 p.m. According to police, they received several calls of a man threatening people with a gun. When officers arrived at the scene they spotted a male subject who matched the description. After spotting police units, the suspect […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO, DHR Health to provide free active shooter training

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced that they will be offering an active shooter and critical incident training next week in partnership with DHR Health. HCSO made the announcement on Friday, which is also National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The training will be offered from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

AT&T assisting families affected by Uvalde shooting

TEXAS (FOX 44) – AT&T is jumping in to help the families affected by the tragedy in Uvalde, and making it easy for others to do the same. The company has set up a text-to-donate campaign to let folks all over the country offer their support. Simply text “UVALDE” to 20222 to make a $10 […]
UVALDE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes ISD superintendent accused of interfering with public duties

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department has arrested the Mercedes Independent School District superintendent for interfering with public duties. “We just felt that enough was enough and the arrest warrant had to happen,” said Sergeant Frank Sanchez, at the Mercedes police department. Carolyn Mendiola, superintendent of Mercedes ISD, was arraigned in Alamo on […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Former McAllen baseball coach arrested for stalking

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former McAllen Memorial baseball coach was arrested for stalking. Felipe Barrera was arrested by McAllen police on a charge of stalking, according to Hidalgo County Records. Barrera was the head coach of McAllen Memorial High School from 2020 until his resignation on March 16, 2022. ValleyCentral reached out to McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes ISD superintendent arrested

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Independent School District Superintendent has been arrested. According to Hidalgo County Public Records, Carolyn Mendiola was arrested on June 3. Mendiola is charged with interference with public duties, records show. Mendiola received a $5,000 P/R bond. At a recent meeting, Mendiola announced she would be retiring. The district has […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

