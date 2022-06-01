ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Georgia football post-spring enrollees can help the 2022 team

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 5 days ago
Hairy Dawg at the College Football Playoff National Championship (1/10/22) Georgia during the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The final 12 members of Georgia’s 2022 signing haul all arrived on campus this week, ready to begin their college careers. The Georgia football social media accounts shared video of their arrivals on Tuesday, welcoming them to the Georgia football family.

Now the real work begins for these freshmen. And recent history us tells this group — which has multiple 5-star prospects to go along with four other top-150 prospects in the 2022 recruiting cycle — will have to hit the ground sprinting if it is going to make an impact early on in their careers.

Last season saw true freshmen Brock Bowers and AD Mitchell emerge as key contributors for Georgia, with both players catching touchdowns in the national championship game. But unlike those who arrived this week, they each had the benefit of going through spring practice.

