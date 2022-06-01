ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Daniel Jones, Wan'Dale Robinson continue to connect during OTAs

By Tyler Henry
 3 days ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is headed into a pivotal year with his back against the wall. The team has declined his fifth-year option and the clock is ticking on his career in East Rutherford. Jones will need to show improvement in 2022.

Jones was supposed to have a plethora of weapons going into last season with the additions of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney but unfortunately, his receivers were injured for a good portion of the season.

With Evan Engram now gone and potential injuries still a concern, the Giants addressed the wide receiver position when they selected Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round (43rd overall) following their selections of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal in the first round.

Spending two of their first three picks on offensive players should help the offense improve around Jones.

Jones and Robinson have been clicking at OTA’s thus far and it appears that trend is continuing this week. Jones and Robinson hooked up for a touchdown in the redzone on Tuesday and later Robinson would also have a short touchdown reception from backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Quarterback Daniel Jones and rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson hooked up for a touchdown from the red zone. The second-round draft choice wasn’t done there. Robinson hauled in another short touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor later in practice in a fourth-down situation.

The connection with Taylor may prove to be just as important if Jones has to miss any time like he has the first few years of his career.

Last week, head coach Brian Daboll praised Robinson for his work thus far.

“We have a very clear vision for the player and look forward to utilizing him, I think he can play inside, and I think he’s strong enough and fast enough, even though he’s a smaller, shorter guy, that he can contribute outside, too. Again, what we’re trying to do is put as many generating pieces out there to create pace and stretch the field, whether it be vertical or horizontally, and this is another good guy that has ability to run after the catch, which is an important aspect of it,” Daboll told reporters.

With Robinson now on the team, he adds to a receiving core of Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney and Darius Slayton. With so many different types of receivers on the team it will be interesting to see which way the offensive play-calling will go. Clearly Jones and Robinson seem to have something going in OTA’s and hopefully they can continue to build on that as the offseason rolls along.

#Ota#American Football#New York Giants
