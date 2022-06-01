ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

James Bradberry dealt with 'anxiety' over Giants future

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUhS8_0fx7f1u000

James Bradberry had a feeling the New York Giants were going to do something with him this offseason. He just didn’t know what.

The former Pro Bowler was entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract and even though he agreed to yet another restructure of that deal last year, he knew salary cap number would be rich for the Giants’ blood to retain him.

The Giants saved $10.2 million by releasing Bradberry after they failed to find a trade partner for him. That ended a long period of anxiety for Bradberry (and the Giants).

But the Giants’ anxiety returned when Bradberry inked a one-year deal with the rival Philadelphia Eagles, who Big Blue will face twice this season.

Bradberry explained what went through his mind last season to CBS Sports’ Jim Rome in a recent interview as he saw the writing on the wall as another Giants season went down the drain.

“Of course it gives you anxiety once you get to the end of the season and you know they want to trade you,” Bradberry told Jim Rome. “So, it’s kind of like you don’t know where you’re going to be at. You don’t know where you stand. So there was a little anxiety.

“I just tried to let my agent handle it. And I just tried to keep my mental state away from it so I could keep my anxiety down.”

Bradberry will team up with another stud corner, Darius Slay, with the Eagles this season, a player he has profound respect for.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Why Malcolm Jenkins feels bad for Eagles' cornerbacks

Two-time Super Bowl champion and tri-state area legend Malcolm Jenkins may have retired from football earlier this year, but that doesn't mean he's going anywhere. Jenkins has increased his visibility outside the game of football in recent years, and this week he popped up in a very logical place: chopping it up with diehard Eagles fan and Philly native Kevin Hart on Hart's YouTube show, 'Cold As Balls'.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Whitworth reveals he wrote Mike Brown a letter before split with Bengals

The mistake that was the Cincinnati Bengals letting Andrew Whitworth get away has been well-documented at this point. But Whitworth just dropped at least one new interesting detail while talking about the split all those years ago, a split that sent the Bengals into a downward spiral in the offensive trenches and Whitworth himself to multiple Super Bowls.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Rome
Person
James Bradberry
NBC Sports

Lurie's son Julian reportedly has official role with Eagles

The possible transition from Jeff Lurie operating the Eagles to his son taking over appears to be one step closer to reality. Julian Lurie, who’s in his late 20s, now has his own office at the NovaCare Complex and a formal title and has begun working in the building on a daily basis as he learns the inner workings of the franchise.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety#Eagles#The New York Giants#American Football#Pro Bowler#Big Blue#Cbs Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Ex-Bears DT Akiem Hicks signs a 1-year deal with the Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. --  Veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has signed a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs announced the move Wednesday, with the 32-year-old Hicks likely to become a replacement for free agent Ndamukong Suh., who spent the past three seasons on one-year deals with Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy