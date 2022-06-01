ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

‘It’s been a great time’: Former broadcasters gather to share stories about days working in Birmingham

By Drew Taylor
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — For decades, some of the most popular people across Alabama were not seen, but heard.

Those like Sterling Brewer, who spent years as the announcer for the former WSY, or Don Moseley, who was on WSGN-AM in the 1960s when it was one of the biggest Top 40 radio stations in the South.

“Some of the most important announcers in Birmingham never made a public appearance,” said Ed Boutwell, who ran Boutwell Studio, the city’s first commercial studio, for decades. “Nobody knew who they were. They were just this voice. Now, they’re gone and no one knows who they were.”

Last week, Boutwell and dozens of others who worked in Alabama broadcasting over the years gathered at the Alabama Radio Historical Society for the annual Legends of Broadcast Reunion Luncheon.

Ed Boutwell, left, talking with Steve Gray during the Legends of Broadcast Reunion at the Alabama Historical Radio Society. (Courtesy Drew Taylor)

The luncheon was less formal than typical reunions. Instead of speeches, more of the people were interested in talking about the old days of broadcasting, like Harry D. Butler, who first started working in radio while a teenager in Anniston, making $1 an hour.

“Overpaid,” one attendee joked.

Butler, who wrote the book “Alabama’s First Radio Stations” that covered some of the early radio and television stations between 1920 and 1960, remembers how when he was 15, he would go down to WSPC in Anniston just sit and watch some of the announcers work, such as longtime WBRC personality Harry Mabry.

“I was allowed to go in the control room and watch him work,” Butler said. “I’ll never forget those years.”

Butler would go on to work for stations across Birmingham, like WCRT, and then stations across Talladega and Gadsden, like WEYY and WEIS. In fact, Butler was able to return to the studio recently to help support his son, Mack, who was running for a seat in the Alabama House of Representatives.

“He asked me if I wanted to go back on the radio, so I got to do some commercials for him,” he said.

Butler said although he’s been retired since the mid-1980s, he still has fond memories of his days in broadcasting.

“It’s been a great time,” he said.

Others like Johnny Tidwell, who leads the “Brother John Tidwell” show on WDJC weeknights from midnight to 5 a.m., said that growing up, his family wasn’t always so enthusiastic about his passion.

“My family was never impressed with me getting into radio,” Tidwell. “And when they saw my first paycheck, that verified it.”

Johnny Tidwell sharing stories during the Legends of Broadcast Reunion Luncheon at the Alabama Historical Radio Society. (Courtesy Drew Taylor)

Tidwell said some of his early influences in radio were Steve Norris and Don Martin, both of whom worked at WSGN in the 1960s.

“To me, that was it,” he said.

At one point in his career, Tidwell worked at WBUL in Birmingham, where he worked alongside Hal Hodgens, best known for his time at WVOK.

“I was the only white guy working in a soul radio station and I loved it,” he said.

Boutwell said he had worked with most of the people in the room over the years and enjoyed every minute of it.

“I’ve never seen a tighter group,” Boutwell said.

Birmingham, AL
