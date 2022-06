SELLERSVILLE, PA — Pennridge Regional Police Department say they are investigating a reported theft from a motor vehicle that occurred on May 22, 2022. Authorities state that the thefts occurred on the 1500 block of Park Ave. The victim reported having several items removed from his vehicle including a debit card. The debit card was used at several businesses on May 23rd to include the Wawa on High St. in Pottstown. The males were operating a red or maroon Mercury Milan.

